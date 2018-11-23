Breaking: Fourth Tipperary hurling star in five months stuck down with cruciate injury after first session of the year

Tipperary hurling Manager Liam Sheedy has taken a heavy bodyblow after only his first training session in charge with the news that newcomer Conor Hammersley from county champions Clonoulty Rossmore has been ruled out for some time having picked up a dreaded cruciate knee ligament injury.

Hammersley was with the panel for the first time when he became the fourth Tipp player in five months to be struck down with the injury following in the misfortune of Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) and Sarsfields duo Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill.

Conor Hammersley had been called into the squad having had a great season with Clonoulty Rossmore - his brother Timmy won an All-Ireland medal with Tipp and was Man of the Match in the county final. Operating at midfield, Conor was one of the driving forces behind the westerns title and the hope was that he would adapt to the rigors of intercounty hurling and play a major role in Tipperary's cause in 2019. However, the injury leaves his own personal dreams in tatters as he awaits a date for surgery.

He is wished well by all Tipperary hurling supporters as he commences his pre-op work.