Polly Murphy scoops Munster rugby award for Tipperary and Fethard

Massive congratulations to Polly Murphy who last week scooped the first Munster Volunteer Appreciation Award.

Well done Polly and thank you for your massive work and effort in promoting the game of youth rugby in Munster.

Fethard Rugby Club’s First XV team beat Ballincollig 12-11 in the Munster Junior League Division 2 on Sunday last. This was a tightly fought contest with Fethard sealing victory with the last kick of the game – a converted penalty from Joseph O’Connor.

Fethard now have three wins in a row and face Clonakilty away next Sunday.

Our Second XV team also had an impressive win on Saturday evening beating a tough Kilfeacle side 19-10 in the Gleeson League. We face Carrick-on-Suir next Saturday.

Our Fethard-Cashel U18s were also in action on Sunday, narrowly losing to a well drilled Nenagh side by 22-19. Our Minis hosted Clanwilliam and Thurles on a cold and windy Sunday morning. Well done to all who participated and thanks to all the parents and coaches who planned and organised the games.

It was also a busy weekend for our ladies teams, with our U16s travelling to Bruff and the rest of our girls going to support the Ireland ladies team in Energia Park, Dublin.

Training continues every Friday at 6.45pm. Please remember to bring €2 for lights. Registration fees now due for all teams. Thank you.