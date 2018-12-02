Tipperary GAA stars past and present honoured at Maurice Davin Awards in Carrick-on-Suir

All-star hurler Ronan Maher received the Tipperary Hurler of the Year award at the sixth annual Maurice Davin GAA awards in Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday night.

The 2016 All-Ireland medal winner and Thurles Sarsfields star was presented with the award by former GAA President and MEP Sean Kelly before a crowd of about 150 people at a gala ceremony in the Carraig Hotel.

Former Tipperary County Board Chairman John Costigan received the Tipperary Player of The Past award at the ceremony, which also honours top county players past and present from counties Kilkenny and Waterford.

Mr Costigan, who served as the first chairman of JK Brackens GAA Club, won Munster senior, U-21, National League, Oireacthas, Railway Cup and Intermediate All-Ireland medals with Tipperary.

Special awards were presented to two young Tipperary hurlers. They were Colin English, Tipperary’s U-21 All-Ireland winning captain and Conor Whelan, Tipperary Minor Munster medal winner who was selected on this year's Minor All-Star team. Conor went on to win an U-21B South final with Carrick Davins the morning after the awards.

All-Ireland winning camogie player Katie Power of Piltown and Kilkenny won the Camogie Player of the Year gong.

Katie has three All-Stars and five National League medals.

Multiple All-Ireland medallist and All-Star recipient TJ Reid was Kilkenny’s Player of the Year while Michael Kavanagh received the Kilkenny Past Player award.

Waterford and Mount Sion goalkeeper Ian O’Regan won the Waterford Player of the Year award and five-time All-Star John Mullane was presented with the Waterford Past Player award.

First to be presented with Maurice Davin awards at the ceremony were club players of the present and past from Carrick-on-Suir's Swan, Davins and St Molleran's GAA clubs and Piltown GAA Club just a few miles from the town.

Player of the Year award recipients were Gavin O’Halloran of Carrick Swan, Eoghan Burke of St. Molleran's, Eoghan Power of Carrick Davins and Martin Power of Piltown.

Past Club Hurler winners were Michael John Russell of Carrick Swan, Jimmy Flynn of St Molleran's, Michael Hassett of Carrick Davins and Joe Sullivan of Piltown.

A Special Merit award was presented to Nicky Kenny, formerly of Piltown, who is a two-time Club All-Ireland winner with Cuala GAA Club in Dublin.

After the awards were presented, there were speeches from former Tipperary GAA County Board chairman Michael Bourke, Kilkenny GAA County Board chairman Jimmy Walsh and Sean Michael O'Regan, vice-chair of Waterford GAA County Board.

Mr O'Regan spoke about health and wellbeing in the GAA and in communities.

Former GAA President and FG MEP Sean Kelly concluded the ceremony by speaking about the history Maurice Davin created during his term as the GAA's first President.

Maurice Davin's relatives Alan Faulkner and Pat Walsh were among the attendance at the ceremony.

Former Tipp FM GAA broadcaster Paddy Finucane was the event's Master of Ceremonies

All proceeds from the Maurice Davins Awards ceremony will be donated to Crehana National School.

More photos of the Maurice Davin Awards recipients are featured in the printed edition of The Nationalist now in local shops.