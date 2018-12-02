Storming second half sends Cappawhite Gaels into Tipperary u-21 hurling final

Tipperary Water County Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship Semi-Final

CAPPAWHITE GAELS 2-20 v 1-11 CARRICK DAVINS

In the County Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship semi-final at Golden this morning, a storming second half performance by Cappawhite Gaels was enough to see them overcome the brave effort of Carrick Davins by 2-20 to 1-11 and in the process book their place in the upcoming county decider.

In that county final the West champions will face the Mid combination team of Moyne/Templetuohy and Thurles Gaels who on Saturday overcame Newport at Dolla in the other semi-final.

On today’s showing, particularly in the second half, Cappawhite Gaels will have every chance of a county crown. But for now they will be happy just to be there at all having failed to reach a county decider despite four divisional successes at under 21 level in the last six years.

And early on in today’s game silverware would have been far from their minds as Carrick Davins opened brilliantly to go 0-4 to 0-0 ahead after just six minutes. Indeed the recently crowned South champions had two points on the board after only 35 seconds with delightful scores from captain Raymond Cooke and James O’Neill.

A free from Luke Faulkner stretched it to three in the fifth minute and the Davins were unlucky not to goal in the sixth minute when a sweeping move finished with Edward Power’s effort coming back off the butt of the post; Luke Power tidied up the rebound to make it 0-4 to 0-0 to the Davins before Cappawhite even knew what was happening.

Centre-forward Eoghan Ryan put Cappawhite Gaels on the scoreboard in the seventh minute with a point from 40 metres before a superb long range effort out on the sideline by Willie Barry halved the deficit for the Westerners. It was back to a one-point game when Barry pointed off the stick after a crossfield run at the end of the first quarter.

The excellent Davins midfield pairing of the Whelan brothers, Michael and Conor, were very prominent, particularly in the first half, and after Michael was fouled on a rampaging run through the middle Luke Faulkner tapped over to put the Davins two clear again 17 minutes into the game

Two minutes later the sides were level at 0-5 apiece following a brace of excellent long range points from Willie Barry and David Murphy.

And the sides were twice more level by half-time with firstly Luke Faulkner and Willie Barry swopping frees, and then a half-way sideline free from Conor Whelan was cancelled out by the hard-working Robbie Quirke.

On the stroke of half-time a 65 by Davins’ Conor Whelan gave the Suirsiders the slenderest of leads at the break 0-8 to 0-7 in what was a thoroughly entertaining half.

Inside the first three minutes of the second period Cappawhite hit two points to assume the lead for the very first time with points from David Murphy and Rian Doody, before a 36th minute free by Luke Faulkner tied scores up for the fourth - and final - time.

Cappawhite Gaels corner-forward Frazer Allen then hit 1-1 in a minute to give the West representatives the upperhand, a well-taken point was followed by a goal by Allen after he seized a long delivery and rattled the net in the 38th minute.

Davins were now living with a lot less possession than they enjoyed in the opening half and only had their first point from play after 10 minutes of the second half when Luke Power craftily hit a point with his back to goal to bring the deficit back to three.

Two further points from a Willie Barry free and Frazer Allen stretched the Gaels lead out to five with 10 minutes to go as it seemed the game was slipping from Davins. However, after a goalmouth scramble - Davins had a few of them - Edward Power rammed home a ground stroke and suddenly it seemed it might be game once again at 1-12 to 1-10.

Quickly that hope for Davins was killed off. Emphatically Cappawhite Gaels responded forcefully with 1-2 inside two minutes. Rian Doody and Frazer Allen pointed before Allen netted his second goal of the day in the 51st minute after a good pass from his captain Tommy Coughlan.

A 53rd minute fromm from Willie Barry was added to by points from Eoghan Ryan and Colm O’Dwyer as the Gaels kicked for home to lead by 2-18 to 1-10 with three minutes to go.

Billy Roche scored a point from an almost impossible angle for the Davins last of the day in the 58th minute before Ryan Doody, Frazer Allen (who was superb in the second half) and Colm O’Dwyer finished with three in-a-row for the Franny Quinn managed side to wrap up the day’s scoring at 2-10 to 1-11.

For the winners who eventually hit top form after the interval there were some excellent displays. The defence all dealt well with a physical Davins forward division, in midfield Colm O’Dwyer and Tommy Coughlan were up against the Whelans and all four had their moments. In the Cappawhite attack Frazer Allen came alive with 2-4 in the second half, but Rian Doody, Willie Barry , Eoghan Ryan and David Murphy all chipped in with vital scores. Tim Meagher in goals pulled off a couple of very good saves too.

The Davins lost nothing in defeat and gave a rousing display especially in the first half to lead at the interval. Raymond Cooke at centre-back played a real captain’s role, backed up by Jamie Houlihan, Conor Mackey and the corners, Liam Butler and Andrew O’Brien. Luke Faulkner was superb with his free taking too, but there was little change from a determined Cappawhite rearguard with only 1-4 from open play for the forward division over the hour. Goalkeeper Freddie Doyle also did very well with some excellent saves under pressure.

CAPPAWHITE GAELS:

Tim Meagher, Eanna Buckley, Philip Gantly, Seamus Burns, Fionn Brady, James Dee, Ryan Renehan, Colm O’Dwyer (0-2), Tommy Coughlan (Capt), Rian Doody (0-3), Eoghan Ryan (0-2), Robbie Quirke (0-1), Willie Barry (0-6, 0-3F), David Murphy (0-2), Frazer Allen (2-4).

Subs: Ciaran Doody for Ryan (56); Jim O’Dwyer for Burns (57); Kieran Duggan for Quirke (60).

CARRICK DAVINS:

Freddie Doyle, Liam Butler, Dylan Power, Andrew O’Brien, Jamie Houlihan, Raymond Cooke (0-1, Capt), Conor Mackey, Michael Whelan, Conor Whelan (0-2, 0-1F, 0-1 ‘65’), James O’Neill (0-1), Brandon O’Sullivan, Luke Power (0-2), Luke Faulkner (0-4F), Billy Roche (0-1), Edward Power (1-0).

Referee: John Butler (Upperchurch/Drombane).