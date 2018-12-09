Cappa Gaels win Tipperary u-21 B final with late goal from sub Dara McCarthy

Cappawhite Gaels 1-17

Moyne Templetuohy Thurles Gaels 0-19

A goal from sub Dara McCarthy, five mintues from time helped Capapwhite Gaels to the silverware in this pulsating Tipperary Water County u-21 B hurling final at Boherlahan this afternoon.

A game which featured some supreme scores from both sides, this was a closely contested game all through. They were level on eight occasions in the first half as the mid combo led by 0-10 to 0-9. And, it seemed as though the shooting of Conor Bowe and Gearoid O'Connor would be enough to see them through the second half as well, until McCarthy pounced in the 25th minute and fired a great goal to the net,m having taken a pass from Cappa Gaels go-to man Willie Barry.

Try as they did, Moyne Templetuohy Thurles Gaels just could not get back on terms with a number of efforts going astray. But, Damien Cantwell eventually found the leveler in the 29th minute and it was left to Cappa midfielder Colm O'Dwyer to fire over the winner in injury time, much to the delight of the supporters from the west.

Having been defeated in the minor A final, this was a great end to the season for the Cappa Gaels lads and they celebrated rightly at the final whistle.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full match report.