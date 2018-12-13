Clonmel Commercials fined €2,500 for failing to turn up for South Tipperary Football Final

Clonmel Commercials have been fined €2,500 and the South Tipperary Senior Football Championship awarded to Ardfinnan after the Clonmel club failed to turn up for the South Final in Monroe on December 2.

A spokesperson for Commercials confirmed that the club would be appealing against the sanctions imposed by the South Tipperary GAA Board.

Commercials informed the South Board the previous week that they would be unable to field a team if the match was scheduled for December 2.

However the fixture stood and Ardfinnan togged out and warmed up on the pitch for about 20 minutes. Commercials didn’t turn up and the game was abandoned.

Last year’s final between Commercials and Moyle Rovers ended in a draw and was never replayed, with the cup awarded to Rovers.

