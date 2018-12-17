Tipperary pitch and putt club's Christmas hamper won by Stephen O'Reilly

The Pitch & Putt season came to a close at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel with the running of the Christmas Hamper, kindly sponsored by O 'Leary Motors, Clonmel.

Once again some fine weather on the day meant a good turnout for the season finale. Scoring proved difficult with the wind but that didn't stop Stephen O’Reilly shooting a great score of 15 under to win the Overall Nett prize on a count-back from our overall gent’s runner-up Ger Cronin.

James Cleary won the overall gents gross.

The Senior nett was won by Noel Joyce and the senior gross went to Michael Kennedy. Kyle Kennedy won the Inter nett with Adrian Anglim the inter gross prize. Junior nett went to Jerry Bergin while Darren O'Donnell won the Junior gross prize.

Ladies Overall runner-up was Breda Howell, Pauline Lucey claimed the Ladies Overall gross prize. Ladies 2nd nett was won by Kathleen Foran on a count-back from Mary Moloney, 3rd nett prize. Ladies 2nd Gross went to went to Anne Fitzgerald and Anne Marie Quigley claimed the 3rd gross prize.

The hole-in-one prize on the day was won by John Cawley. The presentation took place in the bar on the evening with some food and a drink or two! Not quite a prize for everybody in the audience but we hope everyone enjoyed the day.