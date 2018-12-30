Cashel Town and Clonmel town challenge for Tipperary soccer league Division 2 title

So far the Second Division title looks like it has developed into a two horse race, with both Clonmel Town’s second and Cashel Town going into Christmas unbeaten, and opening up a significant gap with the rest of the division below them.

The form of the Clonmel Town’s seconds has been in complete contrast to their first team, as they are performing with perfect consistency, winning all seven of their outings since the league kicked off in August. Like most second teams, the playing roster is built up of a blend of young players coming in, supplemented with steel and experience of older players, as Town attempt to bring through some of their excellent youth sides of the past to carry on the clubs fine tradition in Tipperary football.

Just behind them are Cashel Town, a club who have gone through the trauma of successive relegations and upheaval of a number of management teams. It would be a little harsh to suggest that the club shouldn’t get too much praise as they should not be in the position that they are in the first place, but that said at least they seem to have steadied the ship and are sailing in the right direction once again. They already have silverware in the locker too, after they won the Division Two Shield at home last month, but surely the very minimum expectation from a club of its size will be a swift promotion.

Middle of the Second Division table plays host to the two teams who came up from the Second Division at the beginning of the year. Both Kilmanahan United and Ballyneale have shown that they deserve the position they are in, and both are good bets to stay in the league this year with a view to building on that work already done in the next few years to come.

Only four points however cover the bottom five spaces with any of the teams capable of taking points off each other. Kilsheelan United are probably in a false position as they have very few league games played due to some Cup successes, and Galbally United consistently manage to be inconsistent, but should have enough to stay up.

That leaves the two likely relegation spots to be fought out over by Burncourt Celtic, Donohill and Suirside, with it really being anyone’s guess as to who might end up dropping down.