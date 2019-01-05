HORSE RACING

A Tipperary fairytale: teenage jockey Emma Doyle steers Northern Surprise to victory in her very first race

Brian McDonnell

Brian McDonnell

bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie

A thrilled Emma Doyle pictured following the race at Dundalk.

What a story: Moyne teenager Emma Doyle made a fairytale debut as a jockey on Friday night when the 19-year-old guided 20/1 shot Northern Surprise to a superb victory in the BetVictor Handicap at Dundalk - the horse is owned by her mother Claire and trained by her father Tim Doyle. Emma Doyle, a business and marketing student in Maynooth, received her jockey’s licence on Thursday.

In an interview with Racing TV Emma Doyle said: “I honestly couldn’t believe it - he just kept picking up down the straight. I was barely touching him. I knew him from his good days when he won three around here and he loves to come wide. Not a bother on him, he tried to run away on me coming back. I wanted to drop in and learn a bit but it worked out a whole lot better for me!”

You can watch the complete Racing TV interview with Emma Doyle above and also watch the concluding moments of the race which will live long in the memory of the Doyle family below. Alternatively, click here for the interview with Emma Doyle on Racing TV or here for a video of the concluding stages of the race.

