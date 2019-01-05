A Tipperary fairytale: teenage jockey Emma Doyle steers Northern Surprise to victory in her very first race

What a story: Moyne teenager Emma Doyle made a fairytale debut as a jockey on Friday night when the 19-year-old guided 20/1 shot Northern Surprise to a superb victory in the BetVictor Handicap at Dundalk - the horse is owned by her mother Claire and trained by her father Tim Doyle. Emma Doyle, a business and marketing student in Maynooth, received her jockey’s licence on Thursday.

In an interview with Racing TV Emma Doyle said: “I honestly couldn’t believe it - he just kept picking up down the straight. I was barely touching him. I knew him from his good days when he won three around here and he loves to come wide. Not a bother on him, he tried to run away on me coming back. I wanted to drop in and learn a bit but it worked out a whole lot better for me!”

A great interview here with Emma Doyle, the 19-year-old 10lb claimer who's a winner after her first-ever ride this evening at @DundalkStadium pic.twitter.com/W5G1mw5oRs January 4, 2019

You can watch the complete Racing TV interview with Emma Doyle above and also watch the concluding moments of the race which will live long in the memory of the Doyle family below. Alternatively, click here for the interview with Emma Doyle on Racing TV or here for a video of the concluding stages of the race.

Fairytale stuff - widest of all and last turning in, Northern Surprise gets up to win for 10lb claimer Emma Doyle on her first-ever ride @DundalkStadium pic.twitter.com/0E16tTOktj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 4, 2019

