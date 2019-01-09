Thurles CBS and Hospital play out a stalemate after 100 minutes of Harty Cup hurling

Thurles CBS 3-31

St John the Baptist, Hospital 4-28

An extraordinary game of Dr Harty Cup hurling ended in stalemate at Dundrum this afternoon as Thurles CBS and St John the Baptist of Hospital could not be separated after almost 100 minutes of top class hurling.

A game which saw the initiative sway this way and that throughout the pulsating encounter, a draw was probably the fair result after two periods of extra time. And, nobody wanted the suggested 65 metre free shootouts to decide this game, eventhough it seemed for a time as though this would be the telling factor.

Thurles had struggled to get to the pace of the game in the first half and were 1-13 to 0-11 in arrears at the break - the goal coming from Padriac Reale in the 16th minute. But, the Thurles lads had a Paddy Creedon goal after just two minutes of the restart to give them a real shot in the arm - a score which was canceled two minutes later by a Ryan Tobin goal for St John the Baptist.

It looked as though Thurles were about to bow out of the Harty Cup as the game slipped into injury time, but Creedon shot a 35th minute goal to tie the match up and force extra time.

Thurles shot 1-3 in three minutes in the first period - the goal coming from Creedon again - but Hospital hit back with a Dillon O'Shea goal to leave a point in it at the break of extra time. And, by the end of extra time, they were still level at 3-26 each, with the decision made to play an extra two periods of five minutes each side.

By now players were dropping all over the pitch with cramp and it was extremely hard on the players to keep their concentration and their energy levels. Amazingly they did and both had a point each in the first segment of the extra extra time.

However, when Dillon O'Shea bagged his second goal two minutes into the second segment it looked as though this could be the winning score. Thurles stayed calm though and points from Devon Ryan and Jack Lee shoved them in front, only to see a Dillon O'Shea score level again - that score brought his personal tally to 2-15.

And so an extraordinary game looked as though it would have another chapter. But, a replay was decided up and nobody was disappointed.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full report on an incredible game of hurling.