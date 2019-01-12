GAA
Tipperary hurling team for Munster League final against Clare is named
Liam Sheedy picks his side
Seamus Callanan at full forward for Tipperary
As Tipperary prepare to meet Clare in the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday , January 13th, at 2pm, manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side to contest this final and it is as follows;
1 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan
2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
3 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
4 Donagh Maher - Burgess
5 Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
6 Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's
7 Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule
8 Willie Connors - Kiladangan
9 Michael Breen - Ballina
10 Jason Forde - Silvermines
11 Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
12 Colin English - Fr. Sheehy's
13 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
14 Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch
15 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
Subs –
16 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
17 Robert Byrne - Portroe
18 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
19 Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
20 Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
21 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
22 Mark McCarthy - Toomevara
23 Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
24 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
25 Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule
26 David Sweeney - Kiladangan
