GAA

Tipperary hurling team for Munster League final against Clare is named

Liam Sheedy picks his side

Tipperary hurling team for Munster League final against Clare is named

Seamus Callanan at full forward for Tipperary

As Tipperary prepare to meet Clare in the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday , January 13th, at 2pm, manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side to contest this final and it is as follows;

1 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan

2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

4 Donagh Maher - Burgess

5 Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

6 Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's 

7 Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

8 Willie Connors - Kiladangan

9 Michael Breen - Ballina

10 Jason Forde - Silvermines

11 Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12 Colin English - Fr. Sheehy's

13 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

14 Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch

15 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

 

Subs – 

16 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

17 Robert Byrne - Portroe

18 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

19 Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

20 Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg 

21 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

22 Mark McCarthy - Toomevara

23 Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

24 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

25 Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule

26 David Sweeney - Kiladangan