Tipperary hurling team for Munster League final against Clare is named

As Tipperary prepare to meet Clare in the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday , January 13th, at 2pm, manager Liam Sheedy has announced his side to contest this final and it is as follows;

1 Barry Hogan - Kiladangan

2 Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3 Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

4 Donagh Maher - Burgess

5 Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

6 Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

7 Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

8 Willie Connors - Kiladangan

9 Michael Breen - Ballina

10 Jason Forde - Silvermines

11 Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12 Colin English - Fr. Sheehy's

13 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

14 Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch

15 Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

Subs –

16 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

17 Robert Byrne - Portroe

18 Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

19 Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

20 Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

21 Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

22 Mark McCarthy - Toomevara

23 Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

24 Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

25 Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule

26 David Sweeney - Kiladangan