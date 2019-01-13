Tipperary suffer first defeat of the season with a poor performance at the Gaelic Grounds

Clare 4-19

Tipperary 1-18

Goals win games and in the final of the Co-Op Superstore Munster senior hurling league at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon, Clare put four past a well below par Tipperary to claim the first silverware of the season.

Although the sides are to meet again in two weeks time in the first round of the Allianz NHL in Thurles, there was no let-up in this game, especially from the Clare men who were flying and their tails up as the game progressed.

It might have been eleven scores to seven in favour of Tipperary at the break in this game, but Clare held the advantage having bagged two goals in four minutes midway through.

Tipp, playing the breeze had established a four point lead by the end of the first quarter, but by the time they scored again in the 22nd minute, Clare had bagged 2-1 with the goals coming from Cathal McInerney and Tony Kelly.

Tipp battled hard to get back into the game and were back on term by the end of the half with Jason Forde hitting 0-4 from play and wing back Alan Flynn 0-2 to leave it 0-11 to 2-5.

Clare were to grab two more goals in a six minute spell in the second half as the Tipperary defence fell to pieces - Colin Guilfoyle in the 3rd minute after keeper Barry Hogan had saved an initial effort, and then Tony Kelly from long range with the influential Colin Guilfoyle in close attention.

Tipp were in disarray but they did manage a Dan McCormack goal in the 25th minute after Seamus Callanan had set him up. However, it proved too little for a jaded looking Tipperary outfit which must now pick up the pieces ahead of the commencement of the league in two weeks time.

This was a chastening defeat for Tipp which gives them much food for thought in the coming fortnight.