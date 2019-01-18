Clonmel win well in Kanturk to keep Tipperary teams to the fore in Munster Junior League

MUNSTER JUNIOR LEAGUE

KANTURK 16 v 38 CLONMEL

Clonmel 1st XV travelled to Kanturk RFC in wet and windy conditions on Sunday last in search of more valuable points.

Clonmel raced into an early lead with tries from Darren Cass and Shay Van Dam, with Darren converting the second try after seven minutes.

Kanturk dug in and worked hard and got just rewards with two converted penalties to leave the score 6 – 12.

Greg Carroll raced into the corner for another great try which Darren converted leaving the score 6-19 on 25 minutes, this was followed up by a Kanturk pen 9-19. it was to and fro for the rest of the half and on the stroke of half time Shay Van Dam raced over for his second try of the match to leave the score at half time 9-24.

Clonmel came out with a flurry in the second half with a Luke Hogan Try, which Darren converted leaving the score 9-31 on 46mins. Kanturk were not going to take this lying down and battelled hard to earn themselves a converted Try on 52 minutes.

As the game neared its end Luke Hogan ran in his second try of the match which Darren converted to leave the score at the end 16 – 38 to Clonmel. These were hard earned points against a very committed and hardworking Kanturk team to keep Clonmel at the top of the table.

Next up is a home game against Kilfeacle next Sunday January 20 at 2.30pm.

Follow the very best of Tipperary Sport on TipperaryLive.ie