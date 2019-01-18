Former Tipperary hurler Paddy Doyle to be inducted into the Sarsfields Hall of Fame

Former player, manager and chairman, Paddy Doyle will join an elite band of Thurles Sarsfields men when he is formally inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at a function in Sarsfields Social Centre this Saturday, January 19 at 8pm.

Inaugurated some years back, the Hall of Fame Award salutes exceptional individual contributions to the club and previous recipients include his late brother, Jimmy, Tony Wall, Sean McLoughlin, the late Mick Murphy, the late Fr Ray Reidy, Tim Walshe, current club President, Martin ”Musha” Maher, and the Keane family, men whose names are forever synonymous with Sarsfields.

Winner of seven senior county championships with the club, two minor hurling All-Ireland medals and a senior All-Ireland medal in ‘65 with Tipperary, he was also a successful team manager at both club and inter-county level, steering Sarsfields to a number of county finals, Tipp minors to an All-Ireland final, Laois to N H L division 2 success, Moycarkey-Borris to county and provincial club honours and Borris-Ileigh to county provincial and All-Ireland Club honours.

He was chairman of the club spearheading the drive to establish Sarsfields Social Centre in the late seventies and he is currently Vice-President of the club, - a life-time of service to The Blues

He was also the driving force behind the very successful Thurles Camogie Club of the early seventies which won several county and provincial titles but narrowly missed out on an All-Ireland crown.

Sarsfields extend an open invitation to all club members to attend the function and in particular to former playing colleagues and club officers to attend the function. It is also hoped to have former inter-county colleagues and representatives of the clubs and county teams he was involved with present for what promises to be a very special night for the Sarsfields club.