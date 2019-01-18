Tipperary Wheelers AGM on Friday night

Tipp Wheelers membership night takes place on Friday January 18th at the Canon Hayes Sports Complex in Tipperary from 7pm to 8.30pm. All are welcome to attend, and we are looking forward to welcoming new members to the club this year.

We are a friendly club that caters for cyclists and triathletes of all levels. We have 3 cycle groups each weekend; 1 on Saturdays and 2 on Sundays and during the summer months commence weekday cycles too. Our leisure/sportive cyclists meet on Sundays at 9am in Tipp Town plaza and usually meet for a 40km to 50km cycle around this time of the year. The race team training takes place on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9am also from Tipp Town plaza. All our weekend cycles are open to prospective members who wish to come along and try them out.

Throughout the year we provide coached swim sessions in Canon Hayes complex as well as Strength & Conditioning classes. Many of our members are triathletes and several are currently preparing for the summer races as well as a hardy few getting ready for the Ironman in Cork in June. We have many runners in the club too and will be announcing club running group training shortly.

Our cyclists are involved in all sorts for events from sportive cycles, club league racing, open road races and mountain biking. The aim of the club is to get out and get active with like-minded individuals from the local area. We would be delighted to meet you on our club membership night but if you can’t come along that night please feel free to contact us via email (tippwheelers@gmail.com) or through our Facebook page or come along to one of our weekend cycles.

Now is a great time to get active and cycling it is a sport you can enjoy for many years to come at a pace that suits you.