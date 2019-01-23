Goals galore but no shocks in Tipperary Cup

TIPPERARY CUP (Round 2)

VEE ROVERS 2 v 3 CLONMEL TOWN

Clonmel Town produced a stunning comeback on Sunday afternoon to knock a very game Vee Rovers side out of the Tipperary Cup by the odd goal in five.

A good crowd were out to watch the game and were barely settled down when the home side took the lead. An excellent run down the right saw Thomas Flynn beat a number of Town players and he sent in an excellent cross that was headed home by Thomas Vaughan. Barely ten minutes later Flynn was at it again in the wing, and this time sent over a pinpoint cross to Ronan O’Dwyer to make it 2-0.

The visitors eventually pulled a goal back courtesy of Craig Guiry in the 60th minute. After that the home side began to tire as Town began to ratchet up the pressure and eventually two goals in a ten minute period by the other Guiry, Keith, put the Clonmel side into a lead that they never relinquished.

KILLUSTY 0 v 7 CLONMEL TOWN B

Clonmel Town’s seconds joined their first team in the hat for the next round with a comfortable and comprehensive win over Third Division Killusty last Sunday. Enjoying an excellent run of form the Second Division side were on top from the beginning and eventually opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Shane Flynn found the net. They doubled the advantage ten minutes later with a goal by Shane Foley, but Killusty were battling hard and denied the visitors any more chances before the break.

Alan Lonergan finally added a third 11 minutes into the second half and three minutes past the hour mark John Shanahan got the fourth which broke the home side’s spirit. They tired badly and Shane Flynn added three more goals in the final 20 minutes to put a gloss on the scoreline.

BANSHA CELTIC 6 v 3 KILLENAULE ROVERS

This game was Premier League v Third Division but by no means did Killenaule play or look like a lesser side, giving the home side plenty of problems throughout the tie.

Celtic opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a header from Kevin Mullins. Killenaule stood up to the challenge and started to get on the ball a lot but just could not find the net. Their profligacy was punished in the 25th minute when Bernard Fitzgerald found the net with a header.

The visitors finally got a goal back six minutes from the end of the half when Kieran Walker finished. But within minutes the home side re-established their two goal advantage when Darren McGrath beat the Killenaule keeper with an excellent effort from just inside the area. McGrath added his second eight minutes into the second period and the home side must have hoped that this would break the spirit of the lower league side, but Killenaule kept coming and got a second excellent goal through Conor Sinnott just before the hour mark.

Killenaule had all the ball now and were well on top but a quick break away ended with Shane Egan scoring, 20 minutes from time. But again the Rovers came back and just inside the final ten minutes Andrew O’Connell scored a super goal to make it 5-3. With six minutes left Killian Fitzgerald scored a super header and this was the nail in the coffin for Killenaule who conceded one more to the always dangerous Darren McGrath in the final minute of the game.

Cahir Park Youths end 37 year wait for League title

PEAKE VILLA 3 v 0 WILDERNESS ROVERS

Villa entertained Wilderness Rovers at the Tower Field on Sunday last. The start was very scrappy from both sides with no clear cut chances created, with most exchanges in the midfield.

Gradually Villa started to get control of the game in midfield but were unable to take any of the chances they were taking until after some good work down the left by Mark Lennon and Dale Loughnane, the ball fell to Stevie Fewer, who dispatched the ball into the net for his first goal of season.

Villa pushed on again and after great work from a cleared corner Darragh Byrne who managed keep the ball in play and find Darren Connor who was on hand to head the ball over the advancing keeper to put Villa 2-0 five minutes before the break.

In the second half Wilderness pushed hard to get back into the game but the home defence was rock solid. Villa had a few more chances on the break as the visitors went for broke and eventually they made it pay when Dale Loughnane found Adam Garrett, who made it 3-0 ten minutes from the end, an advantage they never conceded.

BURNCOURT CELTIC 2 v 7 CLONMEL CELTIC

It took Clonmel Celtic some time to do it, but eventually they overwhelmed their Second Division opponents to reach the quarter-finals of the Tipperary Cup. They were always in control of the game but had to wait until midway through the half to open the scoring when Kyle Ryan found the net.

Minutes later Jack Purcell followed up with a second goal as the visitors looked like they meant business, but that was all the scoring in the half and they were unable to add to their goals tally.

The second half started much as the first ended and Paul Kennedy added a third goal only a few minutes in, but Burncourt eventually pulled one back when Pa Ryan got on the end of some good work and finished well past the visiting keeper.

Clonmel Celtic responded by re-opening their three goal lead when Jack Purcell hit his second, but there was still plenty fight in the Burncourt dog and they got a second goal midway through the half when Danny Barrett his a sweet strike to the net.

They tired however and the Premier League side took advantage by hitting three late goals, with Kyle Ryan’s effort sandwiched between a pair of goals by Paul Kennedy to give the visitors a comfortable win in the end.

Glengoole United brought their good league form into the Tipperary Cup to progress against a lively Kilsheelan United side who more than matched their higher divisional opponents last Sunday.

The game was very even throughout the first half with both sides creating chances but unable to apply the vital finishing touches.

Glengoole started the second half the better with a couple of corners in a row, but were again unable to get the ball into the home sides net. That finally changed 18 minutes from the end when a quick throw by the visitors caught the home side’s defence unawares, and Ian Ivors found himself in on goal from where he made no mistake.

The win was assured eight minutes from time when Adrian Maher shot past the home keeper to make it 2-0.

