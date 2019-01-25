New Tipperary GAA jersey unveiled

See the images of the new Tipperary jersey right here.

The new Tipperary GAA jsersey has been unveiled ahead of the Premier County's clashes with Clare on Saturday evening in the Allianz NHL and Meath on Sunday in the NFL.

The jersey, with new sponsor Teneo, whose chairman is Portroe man Declan Kelly, will be seen for the first time tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium.

Declan Kelly, CEO & Chairman, Teneo, Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher, Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy, County Board Secretary Tim Floyd, Tipperary County Board Chairman John Devane, Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns and Tipperary footballer Conor Sweeney were at Portroe GAA Club today to unveil the new look Tipperary jersey that will be worn by the county's teams from minor through to senior level in 2019.

The Global CEO advisory firm was recently announced as the new sponsor of Tipperary GAA having replaced Elvery's Inter Sport.