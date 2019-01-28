Tipperary football star Michael Quinlivan to be out of action for four to six weeks following knee operation

Tipperary football star Michael Quinlivan is to be out of action for four to six weeks after a planned knee operation goes ahead this week.

Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns has confirmed that his star forward will not be available for much of the league campaign.

The Commercials man was not considered for Sunday’s league opener in Navan against Meath but it was thought he might be back for one of the home games against Fermanagh or Donegal over the next two weekends.

But Kearns said after the Navan game that he won’t be available anytime soon.

“We thought it was the right time for him to have the operation”, he said.