Tipperary Cumann na nBunscol to hold annual general meeting

Our AGM will take place in Hayes’s Hotel Thurles on Tuesday, February 12th at 4.30pm. Please ensure your school is represented at the AGM.

ST.JOSEPH’S P.S. NOMINATED FOR ALLIANZ CUMANN NA MBUNSCOL NATIONAL AWARD

Congratulations to St. Joseph’s Primary School Tipperary Town on being nominated in the ‘Small School of the Year’ category for the forthcoming National Cumann na mBunscol awards.

Tipperary Supporters Club Mascot Competition

We are very excited to announce a revamp of our Tipperary Supporters Club Junior Membership scheme, which will now be known as the Tipperary Supporters Club Mascot Competition. As in previous years, a young Tipperary supporter will have the opportunity to be the Tipperary Senior Hurling mascot at one of our home league fixtures.

The lucky mascot will:

• Sit with the team for the team photo

• Have photo taken with team captains and referee before the coin toss

• Join the Tipp FM team in the commentary box high in the Old Stand for the first half

• Be interviewed by the Tipp FM team at half time

And commencing 2019, the prize is even better!!

At half-time on the pitch, the mascot will be presented with the brand new Tipperary jersey, signed by all the Tipperary panel, by a Tipperary hurling star!

Do you know a young Tipperary hurling supporter who would love to win this prize?

Nominations can be made by 2019 Members of the Tipperary Supporters Club. To join the Supporters Club for 2019 please click the following link:

http://www.tippsupportersclub.com/join/adult-members/

To nominate a young Tipperary Supporter to win the mascot competition please have your 2019 membership number to hand and as everybody will be notified by email at competition time all you will need to do is provide details as follows:

Your name, address,phone number,and your TSC membership number.

The Mascots name, age, club/parish,and jersey size.

Please note that nominations are restricted to one per member.

2019 REGISTRATION FEE NOW DUE

Please ensure your registration is paid for 2019. Schools who do not pay registration cannot participate in Tipperary Allianz Cumann na mBunscol activities including matches and the Equipment Scheme. Please note registration covers a school for a calendar year. Registration costs €30.00 and cheques can be made payable to Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol. Please post cheque with cover letter to our Treasurer Jerry McDonnell, 25 Ballingarrane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Equipment order forms and cover letter have been emailed to all schools. Mycro or Marc helmets will be distributed by courier service on receipt of signed order form and appropriate cheque. All other items of equipment, ordered and paid for, must be collected in Scoil Ailbhe Primary School, Thurles, between 4.00pm and 7.00pm on Friday, 22nd March 2019. Please return your order forms with cheque on or before Monday, 11th March 2019. Order forms to be sent to our Treasurer Jerry McDonnell, 25 Ballingarrane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

NEW WEBSITE

Tipperary Allianz Cumann na mBunscol have recently developed a new website. Follow the link to explore this new resource: https://sites.google.com/site/cumannnambunscoltipperary/

E-MAIL CONTACT LIST

If you or a colleague would like to be added to the contact list for updates on Tipperary Allianz Cumann na mBunscol activities please contact John Manley PRO Tipperary CUMANN NA MBUNSCOL at pro.cnmb.tipperary@gaa.ie.

REPORTER OF THE WEEK

Schools are reminded and encouraged to send news and updates of their progress in the hurling championships for the coming season. Reports can be a great writing topic for the classroom and are an opportunity for children to see their work published for a wider audience. In the pre-season championship build-up children could be given the chance to tell about their own training regiments and tips for the coming championship. A Reporter of the Week will be chosen and their work included in the weekly report. Please ensure all reports are a single paragraph in Verdana 10 type. All submissions should be proof-read by the teacher before submission.

TWITTER

For any schools/teachers wishing to access Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol news and updates via Twitter, the Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol Twitter username is @TippCumanNamBun. The following link will enable you to follow us: https. We would encourage as many teachers and schools as possible to follow us as this will enable you to access information as soon as it becomes available. We thank all the teachers who have become followers of Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol on Twitter. We have got a great reaction from teachers and schools in recent months. We now have 1975 followers.