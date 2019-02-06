Cahir school triumph in highly exciting Munster camogie final

MUNSTER CAMOGIE INTERMEDIATE B LEAGUE

COLÁISTE DÚN IASCAIGH (Cahir) 2-7

NEWCASTLE WEST 1-4

Coláiste Dun Iascaigh (CDI), Cahir were crowned Munster Camogie Intermediate B League Champions after defeating SMI (Scoil Mhuire agus Ide) Newcastle West of Limerick in an exciting final.

An accomplished team performance, built upon the trojan work of the Cahir team’s half back and full back lines, saw SMI’s attacks continuously blunted. The Burke sisters, Helen and captain Lorraine at full back and centre back respectively, were in terrific form throughout.

The initial stages of the first half saw Colaiste Dun Iascaigh dominating but SMI’s goalie made two great saves to deny them.

Aisling Ryan put a point on the board to settle the Colaiste’s nerves. But midway through the first half SMI pounced on two frees to beat goalkeeper Abby Noonan, who was solid throughout, for a goal. This was quickly followed by a point as SMI took the lead and asked tough questions of CDI.

At midfield Rebecca Burke and Roisin Murray started to break down the SMI midfield pairing. Burke’s clever free- taking was to play a crucial role in setting up several of CDI’s scores throughout the rest of the game.

SMI put the pressure on but the CDI backs responded well. Half backs Ava Caplice and Roisin Flannery gave excellent cover to their team mates in the corners and Erin O’Regan and Alanah Donaghy mopped up anything that spilled loose in the square.

A well-taken goal from Niamh Boyle and points from Roisin Condon and sisters Aishling and Caoimhe Ryan saw Colaiste lead at half-time by 1-4 to 1-1.

In the second half Ciara Morrissey, who had scored crucial scores earlier in the Munster campaign, made way for Rosanna Kiely to enter the fray. Kiely went on to torment the SMI halfback line and at times venture back to her own half back line to relieve the pressure.

Slowly but surely CDI started to pull away. Kiely and Aisling Ryan popped over points and when Caoimhe Ryan went on one of her trademark powerful solo runs it was destined to rattle the back of the net. For all the pressure SMI turned on, they only managed to score two points from play and one from a free during the second half. Two crucial interceptions from Erin O’Regan and Lorraine Burke had denied SMI a clear path to goal on two separate occasions. And when Niamh Costigan replaced the semi-final hat-trick hero Casey Meehan, her pace caused all sort of panic in the SMI ranks.

The final whistle was greeted with great scenes of joy and relief after a long Munster campaign.

Colaiste Dun Iascaigh - Abbey Noonan (Cahir), Ava Caplice (Brian Borus), Helen Burke (Brian Borus), Alanah Donaghy (Cahir), Erin O’Regan (Cahir), Lorraine Burke (captain, Brian Borus), Roisin Flannery (Brian Borus), Roisin Murray (Brian Borus), Rebecca Burke (Brian Borus), Ciara Morrissey (Brian Borus), Caoimhe Ryan (Brian Borus), Roisin Condon (Brian Borus), Aisling Ryan (Brian Borus), Niamh Boyle (Brian Borus), Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Hannah Rose O’Gorman (Ballybacon), Caoimhe O’Mahony (Ballybacon), Niamh Costigan (Cahir), Holly Keating (Cahir), Jill Ryan (Brian Borus), Emily Coffey (Cahir), Danielle Whelan (Brian Borus) and Clara O’Brien (Ballybacon).

