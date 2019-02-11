Tipperary boxer Curtis Darcy is honoured at awards ceremony

Young Tipperary boxer Curtis Darcy was honoured by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) at its recent awards presentation night at the Green Isle Hotel in Dublin.

Curtis, from Ballynonty, Killenaule, competed for Ireland in last year’s European championships in Bulgaria and went all the way to the final, where he was defeated by a Russian opponent on a split decision, having put the Russian on the floor in the opening round.

The European silver medalist had beaten Polish and Ukrainian boxers en route to the decider.

14 year-old Curtis, who has won Irish titles in each of the last two years, also won his bout when he represented his country in a schoolboys international against Germany at the National Stadium in Dublin last September.

A student at Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule, he is highly rated by his coaches at Callan Boxing Club, where he has been a member for some years.

