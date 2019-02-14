Tipperary dogs in contention for Ladbrokes Easter Cup at Shelbourne Park

The Ladbrokes Easter Cup is returning to Shelbourne Park this weekend, marking 91 years of the competition at Ireland’s premier greyhound stadium – with Tipperary having a number of hopefuls among the 48 entries.

Irish St Leger winner Blastoff Jet – owned and trained by Tipperary’s Philip Buckley – is among the entries. Derby runner-up Magical Bale – trained by Pat Guilfoyle in Moneygall – will also line up, with Cappawhite’s Pat Buckley kennelling entries Droopys Davy and Tullig Footpad.

2018 Irish Greyhound Derby winner Ballyanne Sim is another eye catcher to take to the traps.

The competition, ran over 550 yards, traditionally attracts the top Irish greyhounds in training, with this year’s winner receiving €25,000.Ladbrokes has a long history with racing at Shelbourne, having previously sponsored two other Classic events, the Ladbrokes Open 600 and the Irish Greyhound Derby.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Patrick Flynn, Sales, Commercial & Operations Manager at Shelbourne Park, commented: “Ladbrokes have always had a strong affinity to greyhound racing here at Shelbourne Park. Their sponsorship of the prestigious Easter Cup demonstrates their continued support for the Irish greyhound racing industry.

“The Ladbrokes Easter Cup provides the perfect platform to continue to build on previous sponsorship partnerships. We’re looking forward to some high quality racing action over the four weekends of competition, and I’m sure the excitement will continue to build until we reach the final on March 9.”

Jackie Murphy, Director for Ladbrokes Ireland, added: "Ladbrokes are delighted to continue our long standing relationship with Shelbourne Park. The Easter Cup is the ideal event for us to be involved with and we look forward to sponsoring this prestigious event guaranteed to produce four great nights of greyhound racing.”

Mick The Miller, arguably the most famous racing greyhound ever, is among the dogs to have contested the trophy. He was beaten by half a length in the 1929 running. Spanish Battleship won in 1954 and 1955 in the middle of his Derby hat-trick.

The winner of the 2018 event, Colarhouse Gerry, crossed the line in a time of 29.56 in the 2018 final.

The Ladbrokes Easter Cup will be ran over four consecutive Saturdays, starting on Saturday, February 16, with the final taking place on Saturday, March 9.