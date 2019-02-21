Win against Bandon would ensure Munster Junior Rugby League title for Clonmel

MUNSTER JUNIOR LEAGUE

WATERPARK 0 v 27 CLONMEL

Clonmel were top of the league at the start of the day, and finished top due to a bonus point win over a strong Waterpark side. Clonmel were very impressive in both attack and defence, with Waterpark rarely entering the opposition 22. The bonus point put Clonmel’s destiny in their own hands as a win against Bandon will guarantee them the title.

Clonmel were sharp from the start, collecting there own kick off and Eddie Phelan went over under the posts within 3 minutes, Dylan Cadogan added the extra 2. Within another 6 minutes, Ian Cunningham crashed over the line as Clonmel raced into the lead. Dylan Cadogan added another penalty another 7 minutes later.

Around 20 minutes into the match a strong wind blew in a downpour of rain, lowering the quality of the match. There were many mistakes and neither team really looked like scoring for the rest of the first half, but as the game went on, the rain went away. Clonmel went in 0-15 up at the break.

Clonmel's Conor Pearson tries to break free of a Waterpark forward in Sunday's MJL game in Waterford.

Waterpark played better in the second half. They threatened the Clonmel line a few times, and were unlucky with a couple bounces of the ball. However Clonmel pushed on and a strong set piece set a solid attacking platform. Luke Noonan scored a short range try, which was unconverted and Neville Melbourne dropped on the ball after Clonmel scrummed Waterpark past their own line, which was converted.

The game finished 0-27.

LEAGUE DECIDER AGAINST BANDON

Clonmel looked strong and will be positive going into a league decider against Bandon in two weeks time.

CLONMEL TEAM

Billy O’Kelly, Philly Ryan, David O'Gorman, James Corbett, Eddie Phelan, Tony Cantwell, Jack Lonergan, Neville Melbourne, Dylan Cadogan, Luke Noonan, Conor Pearson, Ian Cunningham, Luke Hogan, Greg Carroll, Alex Sheehan,

James Keogh, Mikie Lonergan,

Ciaran Burke, Aidan Rea, Shay Van Dam.

