'Lucky 13' for Cashel Town who maintain their 100% record in Tipperary League

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2 LEAGUE

CASHEL TOWN 3 v 2 KILSHEELAN UNITED

Cashel Town made it lucky 13 as they kept their 100% record going for the Second Division this season with a very comfortable 3-0 win against a Ballyneale side that exceeded many people’s expectations this year.

The home side have been purring for months now and took control of this game early on. That said the visitors made it difficult for them to break down their massed defence and they had to wait until the 19th minute before Brendan Ryan opened the scoring with a shot from eight yards out after the ball had ping ponged around the visitors area.

Having to chase a lead now Ballyneale came out of their shells, but this just left space in behind and Ryan doubled his and his side’s tally seven minutes later when he picked up a ball just inside his own half and ran into the opposition area before unleashing an unstoppable shot.

The game settled down after this with the hosts in control and not giving Ballyneale any chances to get back into the tie. Cashel eventually made sure of the three points when they got a third goals shortly after the hour mark when Ian Hahessy beat three players on the wing and crossed to the feet of James Harding who didn’t miss from less than five yards out.

The only downside for the home side was a late injury to ace striker Brendan Ryan and they will hope for a speedy recovery as they chase down the league title in their last three games.

KILMANAHAN UNITED 2 v 3 CLONMEL TOWN

Kilmanahan United hosted Clonmel Town’s seconds on Sunday morning with the visitors still clinging to the coat tails of the league leaders and the game produced five goals and plenty of excitement.

Town opened the scoring after 20 minutes when John Shanahan scored from the edge of the box, and then doubled that lead eight minutes later when Ian Cleary responded quickest to a rebound off the post and poke home from close in.

After that the game ebbed and flowed without either side being really dominant, or no more chances being created.

However with ten minutes on the clock the visitors Kian Cullinane found the net after a great stop by home keeper Josh Dolan wasn’t cleared, and it looked like three easy points were in the bag.

Seven minutes from time though, the home side were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area and Darren Guiry made no mistake in blasting it into the top corner to make it 3-1.

Kilmanahan were then awarded another free kick close in with two minutes remaining and Guiry again took a quick free catching Town off guard and netted to make it 3-2.

Cue a manic finish to the game as the hosts tried to salvage an unlikely point, but in the end time ran out much to the relief of the Clonmel side whose championship hopes live to fight another day.

GALBALLY UNITED 3 v 0 KILSHEELAN UNITED

Two teams who would have started the season with one eye on promotion hopes ended up playing out what was practically a dead rubber on Sunday last in Galbally as they look enviously at the top of the table and wonder what more they could have done to be in the championship shake up.

The home side were always the livelier in the game and took the lead approaching the half hour mark when David McGrath got behind the visitors defence and finished a ball to the net from close in.

That was the only goal in the first half but the same player doubled his side’s lead midway through the second period with a copycat goal.

Kilsheelan United huffed and puffed throughout the rest of the tie but never really looked like they deserved or were going to get anything from it.

Eventually the home side got a third in time added on to secure the points and a mid-table position that they can build on when next season starts.