SWIMMING
Great splash of clubs picked up medals at County Tipperary Community Games Swimming Finals
U-14 boys backstroke. Lucas Shields, Kilsheelan Kilcash, silver; Tadgh Buckley, Powerstown, gold; and Sean Hayes, New Inn, bronze .
There was a good attendance and some very competitive events at the County Finals of Community Games Swimming on Sunday. Powerstown Lisronagh won the Emer Hayes Perpetual Cup for the best overall area winning medals in several events.
It was great to see many of the smaller areas also enjoying success such as the O’Donnell sisters and Shane O’Mahony from Ballylooby all winning gold medals. Gold also going to Cahir, Cashel, Fethard, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Killenaule, Mullinahone and Tipperary Town as outlined in the following results. We all winners the very best of luck at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in U.L. on the weekend of May 25/27.
Girls Freestyle
Under 8. 1. Kaeley Sheehy, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 2 Aphra O’Connor, Thurles, 3 Aoife Timmons, Moycarkey Borris.
Under 10. 1 Eadaoin Duffy, Powerstown, 2 Isobel Hayde, Ballinahinch, 3 Roisin Ryan, Holycross
Under 12. 1 Eimear Duggan, Holycross, 2 Eavann Duffy, Powerstown, 3 Caoimhe Troy, Newport.
Under 14 1 Anna Movchan, Cashel. 2 Kayla Klonowski, Ballylooby, 3 Leigha Fogarty, Thurles
Under 16 1. Megan Hurley, Powerstown. 2 Ella Hayde, Ballinahinch, 3 Aoife Barry, Moycarkey
Girls Backstroke
Under 10 1 Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Sarah Stafford, New Inn, 3 Caragh Hally,Ballylooby
Under 12 1 Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, 2 Evelyn Fahey, Thurles, 3 Abbie Slattery, Drangan.
Under 14 1.Ulijana Cariova, Cashel, 2 Mary Keogh, Thurles, 3 Abbie Moore, Moycarkey Borris
Under 16.1 Aisling Callery, Kilsheelan, 2 Isabel Hurley, Powerstown, 3 Blathnaid Ryan, Ballinahinch
Girls Breaststroke
Under 12 1. Kate O’Donnell, Ballylooby, 2 Emma Day, Thurles, 3 Lily Murphy, Fethard.
Under 14 1. Ali O’Donnell, Ballylooby, 2 Rachel Quigley, Silvermines, 3 Jenna Hayes, Powerstown
Girls Butterfly
Under 14 1. Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Under 16 1. Sophie Harris, Thurles, 2 Isobel Maher, Fethard, 3 Muireann Duffy, Powerstown.
Powerstown Lisronagh, winners of the Eimear Hayes Perpetual Cup for the best overall area at the County Finals of Community Games Swimming.
Front Row L-R: Eadaoin Duffy, Rachel Buckley, Eavann Duffy, Toby Hayes, Sarah Whelan, Killian Whelan. Back Row: Daisy O’Keeffe, Muireann Duffy, Isabel Hurley, Marguerite Buckley, Tadgh Buckley, Jenna Hayes with Micheal Maher, vice chairman of Tipperary Community Games, who presented the cup.
Boys Freestyle
Under 10. 1 Ronan O’Meara, Fethard. 2 Toby Hayes, Powerstown, 3 Kevin Reddy, Newport
Under 12. 1 Garry Hanrahan, Cahir, 2 Tom Kirby, Portroe, 3 William Colville, Cashel Rosegreen
Under 14 1 Ronan O’Dwyer, Moycarkey, 2 Patrick Colville, Cashel, 3 Alexander Podgornus, Cashel.
Under 16 1 Conor Kirby, Portroe, 2 David Killen, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Boys Backstroke
Under 10 1 Shane O’Mahony, Ballylooby, 2 Eathan Hanrahan, Cahir, 3 Conor Tobin, Mullinahone
Under 12 1 Jamie Browne, Killenaule, 2 Oilleog O’Driscoll, Portroe, 3. Conor Hayes, New Inn.
Under 14 1. Tadgh Buckley, Powerstown, 2 Lucas Sheils, Kilsheelan, 3 Sean Hayes, New Inn
Boys Breaststroke
Under 12 1 Oisin O’Driscoll, Portroe, 2 Culann Hassett, Toomevara, 3 Donnacha Hurley, Ballylooby
Under 14 1 Killian Whelan, Powerstown, 2 Tadgh Quinn, Powerstown, 3 Mark O’Meara, Fethard.
Boys Butterfly
Under 16 1. James Casey, Thurles, 2 Donal Quinn, Powerstown, 3 Eoghan Wickham, Holycross.
RELAYS
U13 Girls Relay. 1. Powerstown, 2, Holycross, 3 Drangan Cloneen.
U13 Boys Relay 1. Cashel, 2 New Inn.
U16 Girls Relay 1 Powerstown, 2, Cashel, 3 Ballinahinch Killoscully
U16 Boys Relay 1. Holycross.
Group medallists: Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown, gold; William Colville, Cashel, bronze; Garry Hanrahan, Cahir, gold; Tom Kirby, Portroe, silver; and Lily Murphy, Fethard, bronze.
