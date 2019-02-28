Three Tipperary greyhounds remain in contention for Easter Cup glory at Shelbourne Park

Tipperary greyhounds make up a quarter of the field as twelve greyhounds remain in the race for the €50,000 Ladbrokes Easter Cup in Shelbourne Park ahead of semi final weekend.

Both races will be ran on Saturday night’s race card, with the top three in each semi progressing to next weekend’s Easter Cup final.

2018 Derby runner-up Magical Bale, trained by Pat Guilfoyle in Moneygall, is the highest profile name left among the Tipperary representatives.

Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley’s duo Tullig Footpad – who won his second round heat in 29.72 – along with 2018 Con & Annie Kirby Winner Droopys Davy will all take to the traps in the same semi final.

2018 Derby finalist Clona Blaze and Leger finalist Clonbrien Prince are among the other notable names that will be taking their places on Saturday night having come through the earlier rounds.

Patrick Flynn, Sales, Commercial & Operations Manager at Shelbourne Park, commented: “The Ladbrokes Easter Cup always attracts the best calibre of dogs and trainers nationwide. There’s been a real buzz in the air over the last few weeks as we get closer and closer to crowning the overall Easter Cup winner for 2019. It’s been a Classic in every sense of the word so far and we’re all really looking forward to hosting semi final night here at Shelbourne Park. I want to wish the very best of luck to the twelve semi finalists and their connections.”

The competition, ran over 550 yards, traditionally attracts the top Irish greyhounds in training, with this year’s winner receiving €25,000.

The Ladbrokes Easter Cup is one of 14 ‘Classic’ races in the Irish greyhound calendar and one of six to be held in Shelbourne Park, along with the Irish Greyhound Derby among others.

The final of the competition will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Shelbourne Park.