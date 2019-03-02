A win on Sunday will guarantee Munster Junior League for Clonmel RFC

Sunday, March 3

Munster Junior League

Clonmel RFC V Bandon RFC

Venue - Clonmel RFC, Kick-off 2.30pm

Sunday will see our 1st XV side play their last game of the Munster Junior League.

It has been a long, hard season for this team and a win on Sunday would see them capture the Munster Junior League. However, let there be no doubt about it, they are up against it playing last year’s champions Bandon.

This game and this season will go down to the wire.

Please come along and support our team in their quest for Munster League honours.

Saturday, March 2

U-16 Munster Cup Quarter-Final

Clonmel RFC V Bruff RFC

Venue - Clonmel RFC, Kick off 2pm

This is a historic day for the club as our U-16s are our first team ever to reach this stage of the competition.

Having come through their conference group and then topping their Munster group, this group of young men fly the Clonmel colours in what will be an epic and historic moment for the club.

All at the club are really proud of this team and their coaches.

Please come along and support our team.