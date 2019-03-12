Cashel try-fest against Galwegians keeps promotion in sight

AIL DIVISION 2A

CASHEL 50 GALWEGIANS 19

Galwegians were visitors to Spafield on Saturday last in round 15 of the All Ireland League. Cashel still have much to play for but unfortunately for Galwegians they are not having the best of seasons and are firmly in the automatic relegation position. A Cashel victory was expected but the uncertainty of sport and the fact that Cashel only ever beat Galwegians once before had supporters on edge prior to the game.

Added to this was the long list of injuries to the Cashel panel which is putting pressure on the playing resources. Conditions were dry with a firm breeze favouring the home team in the first half.

Galwegians totally dominated the first twenty minutes being aggressive at the breakdown and playing expansive rugby at every opportunity. They were first on the score sheet when they won a lineout 15m out. The ball went through the hands and they scored an excellent try which was converted with an excellent kick. This score seemed to shock Cashel into action and straight from the kick-off they won possession. Good interplay between backs and forwards resulted in Jonty Rae dotting down in the corner. A defender slid in to tackle him late. It is a dangerous tactic and one that needs to be stamped out. The player received a yellow card and the referee awarded Cashel a penalty try to level the game at 7 all.

On 34 minutes the Cashel forwards were pressing hard, they had an opportunity out wide but the overlap was not seen. However their persistence paid off when James Ryan barged over for a try which Jonty Rae converted. A minute before half-time Cashel set up a lineout maul on half way and drove forward. Tommy Anglim broke from the maul and brought play to the 22. The forwards went through the phases and Anglim was on hand to score try number three which Jonty Rae converted.

Cashel were now totally on top and went looking for the try bonus point. It came in the first-half injury-time. A penalty was kicked to the corner. In the lineout Cashel won the ball and passed back to the blind side where James Ryan came round on a loop and scored a wonderful try straight from the training ground.

Half time score Cashel 26 Galwegians 7.

From the kick off in the second half the Cashel pack went on the rampage, setting up a good attacking position from which Jonty Rae scored in the corner. Five minutes later Eamon Connolly kicked ahead from his own 22 to half -way. Frank Kelleher raced onto the bouncing Ball and brought play inside the Galwegians twenty two with a surging run. As he was caught he offloaded to Richard Kingston who scored try number six. Jonty Rae converted.

From the kick-off Jonty Rae again got possession inside his own twenty two and went on one of his runs. Once he broke the first tackle he could not be caught and he scored under the posts making the conversion a formality for him.

Galwegians to be fair did not give up and from the kickoff their substitute scored a converted try. Cashel scored try number eight when they drove Galwegians over their own line in a scrum and Mike Casey touched down. Galwegians had the last word with their third try but it was too late to make any impact on the final score, Cashel 50 Galwegians 19.

Cashel are now five points behind Highfield who have a game in hand. Old Crescent had an excellent win against Navan which helps Cashel’s cause. Unfortunately its looks as if Galwegians will drop to Division 2B. However they are in existence a long time and will rebound in due course.

Cashel play Highfield on March 23 in Cork and that game will have a huge bearing on the final outcome of the league.

Cashel team (1-20) I Miljak, M Kelly, J Kendrick, R Moran, I Rqibi, E Leamy, T Anglim, J Ryan (C), A Barron, D Lyons, R Kingston, F Kelleher, J Rae, E Connolly, R O’Donnell, J E O’Connor, D Lambe, K Melbourne, M Casey, P Leamy, E McLoughlin.