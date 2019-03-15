Tipperary hurling and football teams for weekend league games announced

The Tipperary team to play Dublin in their Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final in Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon, Saturday March 16th at 4:30pm has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

There are no changes to the starting 15 from that which qualified from the league rounds last week.

The team is as follows;

1. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Robert Byrne - Portroe

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

11. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Jason Forde - Silvermines

13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

17. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

18. Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s

19. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

20. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

23. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

24. Donagh Maher - Burgess

25. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

26. Jamie Moloney – Drom-Inch

Meanwhile, the Tipperary team to play Kildare in their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 fixture in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, also tomorrow afternoon, Saturday March 16th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

It shows two changes to the side from their last outing, with Evan Comerford returning from injury to take up his position between the posts and Dan O’Meara also coming into the attack.

The team therefore is as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch

5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Steven O'Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

11. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Philip Austin – Borrisokane

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

15. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Paddy Codd -Killenaule

18. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

19. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

20. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

21. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

22. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

23. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Jack Delahunty - Newport

25. Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens

26. John Lyons – Grangemocker-Ballyneale