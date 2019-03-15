GAA
Tipperary hurling and football teams for weekend league games announced
LIAM SHEEDY AND LIAM KEARNS NAME THEIR TEAMS
Tipp hurler Jason Forde
The Tipperary team to play Dublin in their Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final in Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon, Saturday March 16th at 4:30pm has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
There are no changes to the starting 15 from that which qualified from the league rounds last week.
The team is as follows;
1. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Robert Byrne - Portroe
8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
11. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
12. Jason Forde - Silvermines
13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
17. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
18. Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s
19. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
20. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
23. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
24. Donagh Maher - Burgess
25. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
26. Jamie Moloney – Drom-Inch
Meanwhile, the Tipperary team to play Kildare in their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 fixture in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, also tomorrow afternoon, Saturday March 16th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
It shows two changes to the side from their last outing, with Evan Comerford returning from injury to take up his position between the posts and Dan O’Meara also coming into the attack.
The team therefore is as follows;
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch
5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
6. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
8. Steven O'Brien – Ballina
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
11. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Philip Austin – Borrisokane
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen
15. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Paddy Codd -Killenaule
18. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
19. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
20. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
21. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s
22. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
23. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Jack Delahunty - Newport
25. Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens
26. John Lyons – Grangemocker-Ballyneale
