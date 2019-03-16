Dublin shock Tipperary to dump the Premier out of the AHL

Tipperary 0-23

Dublin 1-21

Who saw this coming? Tipperary were dumped out of the Allianz National Hurling League by an unfancied Dublin at Semple Stadium this evening in the shock of the season so far.

A hugely under par showing from the Tipp lads was matched by a very solid showing from the Dubs who were good for their win and who have left Liam Sheedy's men with many many questions to be answered.

It was another outing for Tipp – one which didn't seem at all certain as they faced for Cork the previous week. But, the impressive showing on Leeside suddenly made the hosts red hot favourites to advance and meet Limerick in the penultimate game of the league.

Conditions were heavy following a few days of persistent rain and this was always going to challenge the quality of the fare served up by the two teams, though they endeavoured to master them as best as possible.

Tipp, having played into the teeth of the breeze in the first half went in four points in arrears - 1-10 to 0-9. They had played well below par and had struck nine wides in a half which failed to see them spark into life. Indeed, Dublin probably wondered how they did not enjoy a greater advantage having had more than their share of the possession stakes.

The Dublin goal came in the 6th minute from Oisin O'Rorke and they went on to open up a six point lead by the quarter way mark. Tipp had a flurry of scores from Niall O'Meara, Seamus Callanan and Jason Forde to stem the tide, but Dublin hit back again and managed three of the final five scores of the half to take the advantage to the dressingroom.

Tipp needed to do better in the second half and a lot of steadying up was required. However, they would have the wind behind them and would not be an inconsiderable advantage.

Tipp were back to level within four minutes of the restart but were simply unable to push on despite the introduction of Brendan Maher for the biggest cheer of the evening.

Tipp had little enough to cheer about after that as Dublin once again eased in front and re-opened a four point advantage - Liam Rushe getting two for them. Tipp brought it back to level once more, only to see Dublin return to three in front with five minutes to go. And, try as they did, Tipp could not get back on terms again with Dublin holding our for a famous victory in Semple Stadium