Tipperary football and ladies football teams are set to battle double relegation threat at Semple Stadium

Your support would be appreciated at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday, March 24 when both the Tipperary Gaelic football and ladies football teams battle relegation from their respective divisions.

The Premier County ladies football team will host Monaghan at 12 noon while at 2pm Liam Kearns' footballers face Clare.

The Tipperary footballers are second from bottom in division two of the Allianz National Football League and must beat Clare on Sunday in order to battle their way out of the drop zone - incidentally the Premier County will also hope that Cork do not win in Armagh to avoid playing in division three next season.

On Saturday afternoon Tipperary lost (2-7 to 1-11) to Kildare in Newbridge and following the defeat manager Liam Kearns was making no excuses for the setback. Indeed, the Kerry man was bullish when looking forward to the critical Clare clash.

“It’s not totally out of our own hands,” Liam Kearns told Jeddy Walsh.

“We have to hold our end up and we’re in Thurles and we have to win. Hopefully we can turn up and perform, but Clare are a tough team. Again, all of these teams are at full strength, we’re not. We are down ten players and we are struggling because of that.”

The Tipperary footballers will launch their Munster campaign at home to Limerick on Saturday, May 11 (throw-in 7pm).

Meanwhile the ladies football clash with Monaghan makes for an enticing prospect. Tipperary are competing in division one of the Lidl National Ladies Football League for the first time and have already adorned their campaign with a victory over Cork.

On Saturday the Premier County lost out to Galway (2-9 to 2-14) and need to pick up points pronto in order to avoid the drop to division two.

Shane Ronayne's team are an exciting outfit to watch so please get along early to Thurles on Sunday to support the Premier County.

