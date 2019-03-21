Tipperary school principal and All Ireland winning hurling manager talks about 'smashing the glass' to success

All Ireland winning Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has spoken about some of the methods he used to inspire his side to victory.

The Abbey CBS principal was speaking at a Be Inspired conference in the Canon Hayes Centre in Tipperary town.

He spoke about how you react to certain moments in life and how you can take someone’s words and use them in a positive way and apply them to your own life.

He added - "The success enjoyed by the Limerick senior hurling team in 2018 was built off many failures.

“It was as if there was a glass roof over their heads and my job was to make them smash the glass rather try to hold it up.

“I had to inspire them to do that and they in turn had to look for inspiration from others in order to succeed”.

Mr Kiely added that Tipperary Town is a great town with so many inspiring people and projects and he asked people to focus on the positives that are there in order to promote a better future for the town and for its young people.