It's all systems go for tennis and pitch and putt at renowned Tipperary sport club

It’s a busy time for tennis and pitch and putt at Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel.

Tennis

The Allen’s Giftware Team Spring League has been ongoing over the past few weeks and has now reached the semi-finals stage. Qualifiers in Division 1 were the teams of James Reilly, Cora Morrissey, Ann Walsh and Annmarie Moroney.

In Division 2 the semi-finalists are the teams captained by Ger Gunne, Gail Johnson, Sandra Charles and Deirdre Garrett. There is one Div. 1 semi-final on Wednesday, March 27 with other semis and Finals on Friday, March 29. Thanks to all who participated.

Next up is the Quality Recycle Hillview Open Doubles, which is on from Friday 12th to 14th April; entries are now open for this competition.

Junior activities include coaching with William Guiry and Julianne Foley, plus supervised tennis on Fridays with Sandra, last Sunday the juniors had an enjoyable friendly match with St Annes, Waterford and an Easter Holiday camp is planned.

Pitch and Putt

The Tipperary County Spring league is being run with each club hosting. Results after Round 4 which was held in Lakeside were; in first place: Tipp Hills with 22 points, second are Riverdale with 15 points and Hillview are third with 14 points. Congratulations to Brendan Cronin on winning the Junior Scratch Cup in St. Patrick’s, Enniscorthy, Brendan produced two solid rounds amid the sunshine, sleet and snow showers.

Club Lotto

On Saturday, March 23 the Hillview Lotto Jackpot was worth €1,300. The numbers drawn were 11-19-23-24, and there were 6 match threes.

The Next Lotto Draw will take place on Saturday 30th March at 9.00p.m. The Jackpot will now be worth only €1,400. Tickets are €1 each and can be bought from ticket sellers, or at the Hillview Bingo every Monday and Friday Night or at the Club Bar every night.

Buy-ins for 2019 are now due, they are available at €45.00 for 1 year. If you're not in you can't win.