FAI's John Delaney in attendance as Cahir Park wrap up Tipperary treble

PETER O’REILLY CUP FINAL

CAHIR PARK B 1 KILLENAULE ROVERS 0

It was a single goal midway through the first half that gave Cahir Park their third piece of silverware this season, coming out on top against a game but eventually limited Killenaule Rovers side at Palmershill on Sunday last.

In front of a fine crowd the two sides started hell for leather and tried to make some chances but came up against two strong defences. That was until the 25th minute when Cahir winger Jack Duggan flashed past his marker down the left and crossed invitingly into the area from striker Paddy O’Donnell. The Killenaule keeper managed to take the ball off O’Donnell’s head but as it popped up in the air it dropped perfectly onto the head of Cahir centre half Dylan Nugent who nodded home from five yards out.

What Nugent was doing that close to the Rovers goal no one knows, but for the rest of the game he gave a man of the match performance in ensuring that Killenaule would not be able to breach his defence and get back into the game.

Five minutes after the first goal Cahir thought they had doubled their lead but O’Donnell’s effort was called back for offside and they had to make do with a single goal advantage at the break. The second period belonged to Killenaule as they threw everything they could muster at the Third Division champions.

They were unlucky in the 55th minute when after a scramble in the area Adam Morrow’s shot from the edge of the box just went the wrong side of the post. And ten minutes after that striker Dominic Blake was denied by a very brave stop from the Cahir keeper when he threatened to equalise.

Cahir Park B with mentors and mascots celebrate the completion of their treble on Sunday last with victory over Killenaule Rovers in the Peter O'Reilly Cup final. Earlier they had won the Division 3 League and Shield.

But as the half wore on the Rovers attacking sorties looked more and more limited and in fairness to the Cahir stopper he wasn’t really troubled after that as him and his side held on for a single goal victory.

The Cahir captain Shane Nugent received the Cup from FAI executive vice President John Delaney after the game who praised them for their excellent season, and the club for is huge development overall in recent years.