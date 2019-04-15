Tipperary event sees Clonmel and Thurles swimmers complete swim a mile challenge

Tipperary Sports Partnership and Swim Ireland held Tipperary’s second annual Swim for a Mile Challenge events in Thurles Leisure Centre and Clonmel Swimming Pool on Saturday.

Seventy eight participants from around the county took part completing 64 lengths of the 25m pools.

This was a great milestone for everyone with the vast majority of the participants completing this distance for the first time.

Thanks to the staff of Clonmel Swimming Pool, Nenagh Leisure Centre, Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool and Thurles Leisure Centre for facilitating the 12 week training programme.

This programme was also supported by Sport Ireland and Healthy Ireland funding. The events were a great success well done to everyone who took part.