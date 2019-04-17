Co. Tipperary SFC - Moyne Templetuohy make winning return to senior ranks with win over Galtee Rovers

Moyne Templetuohy 2-12

Galtee Rovers 0-13

Moyne Templetuohy make a winning return to senior ranks with a stunning win over Galtee Rovers in the County SFC Group 1 Round 1 clash at New Inn tonight.

Two second half goals swung a game in their favour that seemed to be drifting from them in the early stages of the half.

After going in a point in arrears at half time, 0-7 to 0-6, Galtee Rovers came out as a revitalised team after the break and hit four points without reply to go 0-10 to 0-7 ahead after eight minutes.

But Moyne dug deep and showed great resilience to stay in touch and were just a point in arrears midway through the half, 0-10 to 0-9.

And then the tie swung in their favour with a great goal from substitute Conor Bowe who cut in from the left and shot low past Callum Fanning in the Galtee goal.

But Galtee fought back and regained the lead with points from Daire Egan, Shane Egan and Eric Grogan.

But then slack defending cost them the tie. A high ball in from Bowe wasn't cleared and Tossy Hamill was on hand to bundle it over the line to make it 2-9 to 0-13 with seven minutes to go.

The Mid men now pressed home their advantage and hit the last three points to win a hugely enjoyable game in ideal conditions.

Both teams showed real intent from the start and the advantage swung both ways.

Rovers were dealt a blow when Adam McGrath was a shown a black card in the first half but they showed enough at times to look likely winners.

Tony Egan missed a number of goal chances in the first half but found his shooting boots in the second to hit some great scores.

But Moyne had the eye for goal that Galtees lacked and that decided the tie.

They were tight in defence, Jason Bergin put in a huge effort at midfield and John Hassett was unerring from frees.

And when the goal chances came, they took them.