Tipperary County Road Masters titles up for grabs on Easter Sunday

Clonmel is the venue this Sunday, April 21 for the County Master 6K Road Championships. The race headquarters will be Coláiste Cheitinn, The Mall. Going on last year’s attendances these two Championship events will attract a very good entry.

The race will start close to LIDL on the Waterford Road and finish close to the Loreto Convent on the Coleville Road.

This is one race over 6k where we had over 90 athletes competing in last year’s corresponding fixture, starting at 12 noon. This Championship is open to all athletes, male and female, who are 35 and over on the 22nd April 2019.

These Championships will have Individual medals for the 1st three in all categories like over 35, over 40, over 45, over 50, over 55, over 60, over 65 and over 70.

In the Women’s event, we should have a great race with athletes like Angela McCann of Clonmel, Madeleine Loughnane of Thurles Crokes, Dympna Ryan of Dundrum and Marie O’Shea of Mooreabbey Milers taking part.

The Women’s Championship will have medals for the first three athletes in each of the above-mentioned categories. While the Inter Club, competition will have two categories, over 35 with three to score on a team and over 45 with three to score on a team. In the Inter Club competition, the defending women’s over 35 Champions are Clonmel and they will once again be looking to athletes like Kealey Tideswell, Suzanne Shine, Michelle Doherty and Elaine Horgan to help them defend their title.

They will face tough competition from Dundrum who can also call upon Linda Grogan and Karen Coughlan. Clubs like Thurles Crokes, Mooreabbey Milers, Dundrum, Moyne and Carrick on Suir will also be striving hard to gain a spot on the podium.

The defending Women’s Champions over 45 are Clonmel and they will be striving hard to retain that title as they look to athletes like Angela McCann, Ann Marie Halpin, Nicola Maunsell to retain the title, but they could face tough competition from Clubs like Thurles Crokes, Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers, Moyne and Carrick on Suir.

The Men’s competition will be equally interesting with competition at every age level keenly contested from over 35 to 75. Here the team events are over 35 with four to score and over 50 with three to score.

The defending Champion is Brian Murphy of Carrick-on-Suir. His crown will be hotly contested if all the eligible athletes compete, athletes like John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes, Gareth McGlinchey of Dundrum and Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers.

In the over 35 Inter Club the defending Champions are Carrick on Suir and they will also be looking to the likes of Brian Murphy, Patrick Roche, James Sullivan and Michael O’Sullivan to defend their title while Thurles Crokes will also be looking to athletes like Liam Shanahan, Declan Doherty and Dundrum to athletes like Michael Ryan, Martin and Donal Keane. Other Clubs that will be aiming for a podium place are Clonmel and Mooreabbey Milers.

The over 50 competition will be keenly contested with little to choose between Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers and Clonmel.