Young Tipperary tennis stars enjoy fun and games at Castleview tennis club in Carrick on Suir

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick hosted their first ever Open Day with local people and families from Carrick turning up to a huge welcome from the Club members.

A barbeque, refreshments, organized family fun games of tennis, an introduction to Cardio Tennis with music, ball machine practice, serve, rally, score drills and games were the order of the day.

And all were treated to a special exhibition match with Carrick’s own Zach Murphy, top ranked U/16 player in Ireland, and talented top club player Peter Baker.

The ‘Discover Tennis’ themed day was a major success with an added ‘Open Day 25% Discount’ offered for the 20019/20 year.

All children enjoyed face painting, bouncy castle and coaching introducing them to tennis is a fun and relaxed way.

Attending on the day was Cliff Carroll, current president of Tennis Ireland who will be handing over presidency to Shane Cooke from Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in June this year.

Castleview Tennis Club, which is located close to Ormond Castle in the town, was founded in May 1945.

Prior to that, the area had been occupied by the British Army in the late 1800s and when Ireland was granted Independence in 1922 business and professional people in the town then took over control of the grounds.

An elite members club played tennis there at the then known ‘Carrick Tennis Club’ which closed in 1939.

After the war years in 1945, a group of local people came together, including Jimmy O’Donnell, Mattie Gibbs, Dick Butler Mary Kelly, Noel Treacy and Tom O’Brien to get the tennis club up and running again.

Their endeavors and those who have supported the club over many generations have brought great pride to a club steeped in rich history with a tradition of producing great players at all grades.

Castleview Lawn TC is affiliated to Munster Tennis and Tennis Ireland and has four state of the art all weather flood-lit courts for members to play on, offers high quality coaching for all ages and levels of ability and also represents all grades throughout Munster.