Watch: Long haul - Tipperary's Shane shoots himself into Premier League history

Tipperary man Shane Long has made history in the Premier League after he bagged the fastest goal ever.

Playing for Southampton against Watford, the Gortnahoe Glengoole man scored the fastest goal in Premier League history, finding the net after just seven seconds. The record was previously held by Tottenham’s Ledley King, who hit the onion sack against Bradford in December 2000 after 9.82 seconds.

Long’s strike came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over goalkeeper Ben Foster - a fantastic goal which highlighted his anticipation and his coolness under pressure.

The goal takes the 32-year-old’s tally for the season to four goals in 27 appearances in all competitions, though three have come in his last four matches, as he has hit a rich scoring vein.

It was not enough to secure Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side all three points in their bid to stave off relegation as Andre Gray equalised for Watford in the final minute.

“It’s nice,” Long told Saints’ official website. “I didn’t find out until after the game and I didn’t know what the record was before. In every game you want to show your intent from the first kick and put them under pressure. Mainly it’s just to force that long ball so they’re not quite set. Luckily I blocked it, it dropped nicely and I took a touch across Craig. I know Ben from West Brom and he’s an amazing keeper. He spreads himself so well and from watching clips I knew the dinked finish was my best option of scoring. Thankfully it came off.

“Records like that are nice to have I suppose, but it’s just disappointing that it wasn’t a goal to get three points because I thought we deserved it. Everybody put in such a shift all over the park. We had a few chances to get a second goal — I missed a couple, Redders (Nathan Redmond) hit the post twice, Bertie (Ryan Bertrand) hit the post as well. If one of those goes in, it gives us breathing space and we can see out the game," Shane said.





































“But Watford are a good side — they are where they are in the league for a reason, so fair play to them for coming back.”