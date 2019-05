Can this panel of Tipperary players upset Cork in the critical Munster championship clash with the Rebels?

Tipperary will face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, May 12 (throw-in 4pm) in a critical Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash. And, manager Liam Sheedy has named the following panel ahead of the key game against the Rebels.

The Tipperary senior hurling panel reads as follows:

Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, vice-captain)

Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

Colin English (Fr Sheehy's)

Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

David Sweeney (Kiladangan)

Donagh Maher (Burgess)

Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Jason Ryan (Toomevara)

Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

Michael Breen (Ballina)

Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's)

Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's)

Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Robert Byrne (Portroe)

Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel)

Seán O’Brien (Newport)

Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.