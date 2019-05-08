Community Games GAA results: Ballingarry are South Hurling champions

South & North GAA

It has been a very busy April/May for Community Games with numerous events taking place.

The following are the results of the South and North GAA finals. Winners of each event will play in the County Final which will take place in Holycross on Saturday, May 18.

Complete programme of events and timetable will be published next week.

There were some amazing games played during the finals. Teams were well matched. Some experienced nail biting finishes with victory snatched by narrow margins. The county finals look to be very competitive and exciting.

South Finals Results

U14 Camogie. Cahir

U12 Girls Football. Bansha

U14 Girls Football. Bansha

U11 Hurling. Ballingarry beat Boherlahan on Monday, May 6.

U10 Mixed Football. Powerstown beat Bansha on Monday, May 6.

U16 Girls Football. Fethard Killusty v Drangan Cloneen. To be confirmed.

North Finals Results

U10 Football Kiladangan

U12 Football Moycarkey

U14 Football Templemore

U16 Football Moycarkey

U11 Hurling T.B.D

U14 Camogie Moycarkey