Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer signs for Australian Rules side Brisbane Lions

Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie star Orla O’Dwyer has agreed to join Australian Rules side Brisbane Lions.

The Boherlahan/Dualla club woman has become the first Irish AFLW player for the West Coast side and will join as a rookie.

Currently a student at UL, the 20-year-old, said on signing as a professional that it was “every sportswoman’s dream”.

According to a posting on the Lions website, Orla went on to say..

“AFLW is something completely new for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge that’s involved with learning a new sport and living in a completely different country,” she said.

“I think it’s great for women’s sport to have this opportunity and I’ve decided to choose AFLW while I’m still very young and because it’s such a great experience.”

“It all happened so fast but I’m really happy with my final decision,” she said.

“The Club have been so welcoming and friendly. I know that I am going to be very happy with this Club.

“Brisbane have excellent players and I’m really looking forward to playing at such a high standard with these girls and pushing myself.”

Lions Women’s CEO Breeanna Brock said the Club was delighted to welcome O’Dwyer.

“She’s a special kind of person,” she said.

“Not often are you really drawn to someone so quickly but we felt that right away with Orla.

“She’s already so professional with the way she manages her time between two sports, university and work so we knew she could handle the demands of AFLW.

Orla will now be the second Irish recruit in the Lions Den, alongside James Madden, who played a part in recruiting her.

O’Dwyer will arrive in Australia in October to begin her new career in the AFLW.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy is also currently signed to another Australian Rules team, the Western Bulldogs

Orla’s father Brian O’Dwyer was a member of the Boherlahan/Dualla team who won the county senior hurling championship in 1996 when they defeated Toomevara in the final.

All join in wishing Orla the very best of luck with this great opportunity in Australia.