MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tipperary senior hurling and football and minor hurling teams announced for championship openers

BRENDAN MAHER BACK FOR THE HURLERS

Tipperary senior hurling and football and minor hurling teams announced for championship openers

Brendan Maher returns for Tipperary

The Tipperary team to play Cork in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture on Sunday next, May 12th at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

It sees a return to the starting line-up for Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) in what is a strong and experienced side from one to fifteen.

 

 

 

The team is as follows;

 

 

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Seán O’Brien - Newport

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

 

 

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne - Portroe

19. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

22. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Donagh Maher - Burgess

25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

26. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

 

 

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final tomorrow night May 11th, at 7pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.He has handed a championship debut to Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) and welcomes back Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers) who was unavailable for the recent league campaign.

 

 

 

The team lines out as follows;

 

 

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

7. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch

8. Steven O'Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill                                      

13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

 

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan

20. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

26. Jack Delahunty - Newport

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Cork in their opening Munster Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture  on Sunday next has also been announced by manager Paul Collins. 

It includes 2 players from last year’s Munster winning team, John Campion (Drom & Inch) and Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs).

 

 

 

The team lines out as follows:

 

 

1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan

2. Sam Loughran – Ballina

3. Gearoid Ryan – Cappawhite

4. Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Ed Connolly - Loughmore-Castleiney

6. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines

7. Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs 

8. Ryan Walsh – Fethard

9. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney

10. Cathal Deely - St. Mary's 

11. John Campion (Capt.) - Drom-Inch 

12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Colm Fogarty - Lorrha-Dorrha

14. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines

15. Darragh Stakelum - Durlas Óg

 

 

16. Paidi Williams - Kilruane MacDonaghs

17. Darragh Brennan - Skeheenarinky 

18. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch

19. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

20. Ben Loughman - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

21. Eoin Marnane - Golden-Kilfeacle

22. Matthew Power – Ballina

23. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane

24. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane