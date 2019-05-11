Tipperary senior hurling and football and minor hurling teams announced for championship openers

The Tipperary team to play Cork in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture on Sunday next, May 12th at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

It sees a return to the starting line-up for Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) in what is a strong and experienced side from one to fifteen.

The team is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Seán O’Brien - Newport

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne - Portroe

19. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

22. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Donagh Maher - Burgess

25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

26. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final tomorrow night May 11th, at 7pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.He has handed a championship debut to Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) and welcomes back Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers) who was unavailable for the recent league campaign.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

7. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch

8. Steven O'Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan

20. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

26. Jack Delahunty - Newport

The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Cork in their opening Munster Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture on Sunday next has also been announced by manager Paul Collins.

It includes 2 players from last year’s Munster winning team, John Campion (Drom & Inch) and Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs).

The team lines out as follows:

1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan

2. Sam Loughran – Ballina

3. Gearoid Ryan – Cappawhite

4. Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Ed Connolly - Loughmore-Castleiney

6. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines

7. Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

8. Ryan Walsh – Fethard

9. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney

10. Cathal Deely - St. Mary's

11. John Campion (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Colm Fogarty - Lorrha-Dorrha

14. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines

15. Darragh Stakelum - Durlas Óg

16. Paidi Williams - Kilruane MacDonaghs

17. Darragh Brennan - Skeheenarinky

18. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch

19. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

20. Ben Loughman - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

21. Eoin Marnane - Golden-Kilfeacle

22. Matthew Power – Ballina

23. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane

24. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane