Tipperary senior hurling and football and minor hurling teams announced for championship openers
BRENDAN MAHER BACK FOR THE HURLERS
Brendan Maher returns for Tipperary
The Tipperary team to play Cork in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture on Sunday next, May 12th at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
It sees a return to the starting line-up for Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) in what is a strong and experienced side from one to fifteen.
The team is as follows;
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Seán O’Brien - Newport
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
11. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Jason Forde - Silvermines
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Ger Browne -Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
18. Robert Byrne - Portroe
19. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
21. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
22. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Donagh Maher - Burgess
25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
26. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final tomorrow night May 11th, at 7pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.He has handed a championship debut to Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) and welcomes back Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers) who was unavailable for the recent league campaign.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle
5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
7. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch
8. Steven O'Brien – Ballina
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Gavin Whelan - Ardfinnan
20. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s
25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
26. Jack Delahunty - Newport
The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Cork in their opening Munster Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture on Sunday next has also been announced by manager Paul Collins.
It includes 2 players from last year’s Munster winning team, John Campion (Drom & Inch) and Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs).
The team lines out as follows:
1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan
2. Sam Loughran – Ballina
3. Gearoid Ryan – Cappawhite
4. Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
5. Ed Connolly - Loughmore-Castleiney
6. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines
7. Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs
8. Ryan Walsh – Fethard
9. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney
10. Cathal Deely - St. Mary's
11. John Campion (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle
13. Colm Fogarty - Lorrha-Dorrha
14. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines
15. Darragh Stakelum - Durlas Óg
16. Paidi Williams - Kilruane MacDonaghs
17. Darragh Brennan - Skeheenarinky
18. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch
19. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore
20. Ben Loughman - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
21. Eoin Marnane - Golden-Kilfeacle
22. Matthew Power – Ballina
23. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane
24. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
