Carrick-on-Suir students in winning form at East Munster Schools Track & Field Championships in Templemore

Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School athletics team brought home a haul of medals from the East Munster Schools Girls Track & Field Championships at Templemore Track on Wednesday, May I.

Ellen Bolger was 1st in the 800m, Aoife O'Shea was second in the long jump and 75 m hurdles while Erin Hanrahan was 2nd in her 800m race.

The minor relay team was first in their race. The team comprisedL Tara Peters, Sandra Tijanic, Aoife O Shea, Aoibhe Twomey.

Lynn Vermeer was 2nd in the 80m hurdles and 300m hurdles while Lorna O'Shea was 1st in hte 80m hurdles and 3rd in the long jump. Rachel O'Shea was first

Rachel O'Shea won her triple jump competition and Caoimhe Power was 2nd in the 100m.

The Inter Relay team of Lynn Vermeer, Lorna O’Shea, Caoimhe Power and Erin Hanrahan were 3rd in their race.

Miriam Daly was 1st 400m hurdles and Rachel Walsh was 2nd in the triple jump

The Senior Relay team of Miriam Daly, Sarah Breen, Rachel Walsh and Rachel O’Shea were first in their race.