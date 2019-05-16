GAELIC GAMES

All the GAA club fixtures in County Tipperary this weekend

COUNTY TIPPERARY FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MAY 17

County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 3

Ardfinnan, 19:30, Ardfinnan V JK Brackens. Referee: Brian Tyrrell

Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Aherlow Gaels. Referee: John McCormack (Unconfirmed)

CFL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 3

Monroe, 19:30, Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-K. Ref: Michael Kennedy

CFL Div 2 Round 3

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:30 Ballingarry V Mullinahone. Referee: Philip Keane

Ned Hall Park, 19:30 Clonmel Óg V Fr Sheehy’s. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

CFL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 3

Emly, 19:30, Emly V Newcastle. Referee: David Grogan (Unconfirmed)

Killenaule 19:30, Killenaule V Solohead. Referee: Sean Everard (Unconfirmed)

CFL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 3

Cahir, 19:45 Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

CFL Div 2 Round 3

Fethard GAA Park, 18:30, Fethard V Ballylooby/Castlegrace. Referee: Keith Delahunty

County Hurling League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 3

Moneygall 19:00 Moneygall V Moyle Rovers

CFL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 3

Kilcommon 19:30 Sean Treacys V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Paddy Russell (Unconfirmed)

 

SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, MAY 18

South Tipp Junior B Football 2019 Round 1

Ned Hall Park, 19:00, Clonmel, Commercials V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paul Guinan

Fethard GAA Park, 19:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Cahir, 19:00, Ballyporeen V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Cathal Boyle

 

WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MAY 17

West Tipp MHL Round 7

Solohead, 19:00,Cappawhite Gaels V Lattin Cullen Gaels. Referee: Richard O’Connor

Clonoulty, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Sean O’Halloran

Kilcommon, 19:00, Emly/Treacys V Golden-Kilfeacle

New Inn, 19:00, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Seanie Peters

Sean Treacy Park,  19:00, Arravale Rovers V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers. Referee: Paddy Russell.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 2

Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

West Tipp JBHL Round 5

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen. Referee: Paddy Russell.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

West Tipp JBHL Round 7

Golden 19:30Golden-Kilfeacle V Rosegreen. Referee: Sean Bradshaw

Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Clonoulty/R. Referee: Michael Duffy

Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:30Cashel King Cormacs V Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill. Referee: Fergal Horgan

Cappawhite, 19:30, Cappawhite V Sean Treacys. Referee: Mark Jordan.