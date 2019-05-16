GAELIC GAMES
All the GAA club fixtures in County Tipperary this weekend
Tiobraid Árann go brách
COUNTY TIPPERARY FIXTURES
FRIDAY, MAY 17
County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 3
Ardfinnan, 19:30, Ardfinnan V JK Brackens. Referee: Brian Tyrrell
Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Aherlow Gaels. Referee: John McCormack (Unconfirmed)
CFL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 3
Monroe, 19:30, Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-K. Ref: Michael Kennedy
CFL Div 2 Round 3
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:30 Ballingarry V Mullinahone. Referee: Philip Keane
Ned Hall Park, 19:30 Clonmel Óg V Fr Sheehy’s. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
CFL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 3
Emly, 19:30, Emly V Newcastle. Referee: David Grogan (Unconfirmed)
Killenaule 19:30, Killenaule V Solohead. Referee: Sean Everard (Unconfirmed)
CFL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 3
Cahir, 19:45 Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
CFL Div 2 Round 3
Fethard GAA Park, 18:30, Fethard V Ballylooby/Castlegrace. Referee: Keith Delahunty
County Hurling League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 3
Moneygall 19:00 Moneygall V Moyle Rovers
CFL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 3
Kilcommon 19:30 Sean Treacys V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Paddy Russell (Unconfirmed)
SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, MAY 18
South Tipp Junior B Football 2019 Round 1
Ned Hall Park, 19:00, Clonmel, Commercials V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paul Guinan
Fethard GAA Park, 19:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Cahir, 19:00, Ballyporeen V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Cathal Boyle
WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES
FRIDAY, MAY 17
West Tipp MHL Round 7
Solohead, 19:00,Cappawhite Gaels V Lattin Cullen Gaels. Referee: Richard O’Connor
Clonoulty, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Sean O’Halloran
Kilcommon, 19:00, Emly/Treacys V Golden-Kilfeacle
New Inn, 19:00, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Seanie Peters
Sean Treacy Park, 19:00, Arravale Rovers V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers. Referee: Paddy Russell.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 2
Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington.
SUNDAY, MAY 19
West Tipp JBHL Round 5
Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen. Referee: Paddy Russell.
TUESDAY, MAY 21
West Tipp JBHL Round 7
Golden 19:30Golden-Kilfeacle V Rosegreen. Referee: Sean Bradshaw
Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Clonoulty/R. Referee: Michael Duffy
Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:30Cashel King Cormacs V Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Cappawhite, 19:30, Cappawhite V Sean Treacys. Referee: Mark Jordan.
