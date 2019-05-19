Tipperary secure hard-fought victory over Waterford in Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Tipperary 3-15 Waterford 2-15

Tipperary shrugged off the disappointment of their opening day defeat by Cork to secure a hard-fought victory over 14-man Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Waterford played all of the second half with just 14 players after Rory Furlong had been sent off on the stroke of half-time. But they pushed Tipp all the way in a keenly-contested encounter.

Ahead by a goal at the break, Tipp doubled their advantage within three minutes of the re-start when Conor McKelvey buried a shot in the net after the ball had been laid off by Tony Cahill.

However Waterford never let them out of their sights and got back into the game with a goal five minutes later from Caoalan MacCraith, who shot one-handed and under pressure past Shane Gleeson.

It was nip and tuck from there to the finish. Waterford threatened further goals when Jake Foley shot wide and Mark Fitzgerald's effort brought a good save out of Tipp goalie Shane Gleeson.

However Tipp restored their six-points advantage midway through the second half when a neat move involving Conor Ryan, Jack Leamy and Tony Cahill ended with substitute Stephen Ferncombe, who had only been introduced moments earlier, scoring their third goal.

Waterford, however, refused to throw in the towel and succeeded in trimming the deficit to just two points deep in injury time.

Tipp, though, held their nerve in the tense closing stages and sealed the victory with a late free from top scorer Jack Leamy.

Leamy was Tipp's best forward, with Tony Cahill, a very capable ball-winner; Colm Fogarty and Paudie Kinane also impressing in attack.

John Campion and Conor Ryan also worked hard for the cause while Conor O'Dwyer and Sam Loughran were solid in defence.

Reuben Halloran, Jake Foley, Mark Fitzgerald and substitute Cian Rellis all stood out for a Waterford team that were left wondering how different things might have been had they had their full complement of players in the second half.

Points from Paudie Kinnane, a magnificent over-the-shoulder effort by Jack Leamy, a converted free by Leamy, Tony Cahill and substitute Conor McKelvey helped Tipp make the early running, as they led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

A well-worked point from Jake Foley brought Waterford closer before Tipp pounced for the game's opening goal in the 19th minute. That arrived when Jack Leamy rifled an unstoppable shot high into the net from a penalty, which had been awarded when Paudie Kinnane had been taken down.

Tipp stretched their advantage to six points two minutes later when Leamy found the target from a free. The gap was still six points when Waterford were thrown a lifeline in the 28th minute courtesy of Johnny Burke's goal, a score that was avoidable from a Tipp view, with Luke Shanahan failing to hold onto the ball and goalie Shane Gleeson beaten at his near post by Burke's effort.

However Tipp got back on track with a great point from a sideline ball from Jack Leamy. Waterford hit back with Mark Fitzgerald and Conor Berry points but then suffered a double blow deep in first half injury time. First Rory Furlong was given his marching orders after he received a second yellow card for a foul on Conor McKelvey, before Jack Leamy converted the resulting free to give Tipp a half time lead of 1-9 to 1-6.

Tipperary - Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan), Sam Loughran (Ballina), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams), Eoin Marnane (Golden/Kilfeacle), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor Ryan (Borrisokane), Cathal Deely (St. Mary's), John Campion (Drom-Inch, captain 0-1), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle 1-8, 1-0 penalty, 6 frees and 1 sideline), Colm Fogarty (Lorrha/Dorrha 0-1), Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch 0-2) and Paudie Kinane (Drom-Inch 0-1).

Substitutes - Conor McKelvey (Silvermines 1-1) for Cathal Deely (13 minutes), Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris 0-1) for Luke Shanahan (half-time), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-0) for Paudie Kinnane (42 minutes), Ryan Walsh (Fethard) for Michael Corcoran (50 minutes) and Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore/Castleiney) for Ciaran Lloyd (53 minutes).

Waterford- Rian Hogan, Jack O'Floinn, Sean O'Neill (captain), Cathrach Daly, Caoimhin Walsh, Rory Furlong, Reuben Halloran (0-5, 4 frees and 1 '65) Sean Burke, Jake Foley (0-2), Jamie Gleeson, Aaron Ryan (0-2, 1 free), Conor Berry (0-1), Johnny Burke (1-0), Mark Fitzgerald (0-2) and Caolan MacCraith (1-0).

Substitutes - Joe Booth for Jamie Gleeson (23 minutes), Eoin O'Brien for Sean Burke (35 minutes), Cian Rellis (0-2) for Conor Berry (41 minutes), Michael Cummins (0-1) for Joe Booth (58 minutes) and Ben Frisby for Johnny Burke (59 minutes).

Referee - Nathan Wall (Cork).