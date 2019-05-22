Prestigious Tipperary scratch cup won by Clare's Kieran Earls

Hillview pitch and putt Scratch Cups 2019

Picture above:

Hillview Scratch Cup presentation. Back row, from left to right: Dermot and Christy Phelan, sponsor, Che Maher, Stephen Shoer, David Cahill, Adrian Anglim. Front: Noel Byrne, Hillview president, Brian O’Flynn, Kieran Earls, Ken Hayes, Veronica Anglim

The annual Hillview Pitch and Putt Scratch Cups were a great success. There were 133 entrants from 20 different clubs.

The club would like to thank everyone who travelled from near and far to play and helped make it a very successful tournament. It was a very early start and a huge logistical challenge to get them all on the course for the two rounds and play-offs.

Many thanks to all who helped out during the day with kiosk, tee box duty and to our Lady Captain and her team for the food and barbeque on the day.

Also thanks to the ground staff for the presentation of the course which was complemented throughout the day.

Our appreciation to our sponsors for their invaluable support.

Our senior competition the Paddy Power Scratch Cup is kindly sponsored by O’Sullivan Insurance, Clonmel and the Intermediate Scratch Cup is sponsored by Dermot Phelan Groundswork Contractor.

However we only had one Hillview player David Cahill on the podium, David won the final 18 holes in the Intermediate Cup.

Overall, there was a great spread of prize winners across the various clubs.

Full Results:

Senior: Paddy Power Scratch Cup, sponsored by O’Sullivan Insurances Clonmel.

Winner, Kieran Earls, Parteen, 138, Runner-Up, Stephen Shoer, Lakeside, 140, 3rd, Anthony Culhane, Tipperary Hills, 143, Final 18, Liam O’Donovan, Bruff, 47

Intermediate: Sponsored by Dermot Phelan Contracting Clonmel.

Winner, Brian O’Flynn, Tipperary Hills, 157 (After 4 hole play-off), Runner-Up, Che Maher, Parteen, 157; Final 18, David Cahill, Hillview, 52

Junior: Sponsored by Hillview Sports Club.

Winner, Ken Hayes, Larkspur, 163, Runner-Up- Derek Whelan, Gowran, 167, Final 18, Daniel Ryan, Tipperary Hills, 56

Ladies 0-14: Winner- Breda White, Tipperary Hills, 110, Ladies 15+: Winner- Mary Walsh, Cunnigar, 140 (back 18)