Big turnout of Tipperary athletes expected for Walls of Fethard 4 miler this evening

This ever popular 4 mile race takes place this evening Thursday (May 23) and it would be great to see as many club members and indeed members from other clubs taking part.

The race itself will start from the bottom of Market Hill at 8 pm with signing in from 6.30 pm.

There are prizes for the first three men and the first three women plus numerous spot prizes for those finishing down the field. categories and a great Post race spread of refreshments afterwards.

This year all the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Ward in the South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. In previous years, Fethard A.C. has held a Santa Run at Christmas time to support the Children’s Ward, but due to dates and permit issues, this is not possible this year. This race has an Athletics Ireland race Permit.

To date, the organising committee have forwarded €3,500 to the Hospital and hopefully this year they will add to that amount this year.

For all Race Enquiries please contact Miceál McCormack 087 4032896.