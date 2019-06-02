Clare 2-13

Tipperary 1-9

Tipperary's minor hurlers all but exited the Munster championship this afternoon in Ennis when a very poor showing saw them fall to a Clare side which took some time to make their supremacy count.

After the disappointment of the championship opener against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Tipperary bounced back to secure a much needed victory over Waterford in a tight game in Semple Stadium. And, they knew as they headed east to tackle the Clare boys in their own backyard, that it would be equally as tight when the ball was thrown in at Cusack Park.

While the day was overcast with a breeze blowing into the Tulla Road end, the sod was firm and fast – just what the minor hurlers wanted. Indeed, the pitch looked immaculate – just the kind of surface which would be conducive to good hurling. However, a heavy rain shower just before the start made for tricky underfoot conditions and it took the players a while to get used to the sudden change in circumstances.

Tipperary did not have a good first half and the scoreline reflected it - 1-5 to 0-4 to Clare's advantage, and this despite the fact that Tipp had played wind assisted.

The Tipp lads looked lethargic and energy less, and much worse, they were allowing the hosts to dictate the game. The decisive score came from Clare full forward Diarmaid Cahill in the 24th minute when he linked up with Oisin O'Donnell to bag a fine goal - a score which put daylight between the sides.

Tipp needed to up the ante considerably, but they were facing an uphill battle.

But within six minutes of the re-start, Clare had breached the Tipp net again - a penalty goal from Keith Smyth effectively ending the game as a contest. Tipp did manage to get a goal back when sub Kyle Shelly rattled the Banner net in the 23rd minute, but it was too little too late.

Tipp did not deserve to get anything from this game, such was the poor nature of their performance. They now face Limerick in the final game of the championship this day fortnight.