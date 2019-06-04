Tipperary native Jake Flannery is primed to star for Ireland against England at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup

Bansha native Jake Flannery is primed to star for Ireland against England at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup - the former Rockwell College student has been selected to play out-half when the Irish team make their debut in the competition this evening in Argentina (kick-off 7.30pm). And, please note that fellow Tipperary man Ben Healy (Rapla, Nenagh) has been named among the replacements. Out-half Ben Healy is a former Nenagh Ormond RFC and Glenstal Abbey player.

Ireland will play all of their pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada and will also compete against Australia (June 8) and Italy (June 12) - the games will be shown live on Eir Sport.

The Irish team to face England reads as follows:

15. Iwan Hughes (Ulster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon & Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht)

3. Tom Clarkson (Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (Leinster)

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

6. David McCann (Ulster)

7. John Hodnett (Munster)

8. Azur Allison (Ulster)

Replacements:

Michael Milne (Leinster)

Declan Adamson (Leinster)

John McKee (Leinster)

Charlie Ward (Leinster)

Thomas Ahern (Munster)

Niall Murray (Connacht)

Ronan Watters (Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (IQ Rugby)

Colm Reilly (Connacht)

Cormac Foley (Leinster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen & Munster)

Sean French (Munster)

Rob Russell (Leinster)

